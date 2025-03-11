Kim Sae Ron’s past comment about starring in rom-com with Kim Soo Hyun resurfaces: ‘Ever since I was little...’

Actor Kim Soo Hyun has been swept into controversy following explosive allegations that he was in a six-year relationship with the late actress Kim Sae Ron, starting when she was still a minor. The claims surfaced after Garosero Research Institute, a YouTube channel, aired an interview with Kim Sae Ron’s aunt. The interview ignited intense speculation online, with fans and critics alike questioning the nature of the alleged relationship and its potential legal implications.

As public scrutiny mounts, an old interview from 2017 featuring Kim Sae Ron has resurfaced, adding fuel to the controversy. In the interview with THE FACT, which was conducted when she was 17, Kim Sae Ron expressed a strong desire to work alongside Kim Soo Hyun, specifically in a romantic comedy. She also remarked on their 12-year age gap but downplayed it by emphasizing how youthful the actor appeared.

“I still want to take on dark or heavy roles, but of course, I’d also like to try more comfortable ones, too. I’d be interested in doing slice-of-life acting, and I’d love to do K-Dramas about friendship or even a romantic comedy. Ever since I was little, I’ve mentioned actor Kim Soo Hyun whenever people asked me which actor I’d like to work with. He’s twelve years older than me. But he looks so young, doesn’t he?” she said.

The resurfacing of this interview has led to increased speculation about the timeline of their alleged relationship. According to Kim Sae Ron’s aunt, the two had already been romantically involved for two years by the time of the interview. This claim has disturbed many netizens, with some arguing that the actress may have been "groomed" or "gaslighted" into accepting the relationship. Critics argue that her comments about Kim Soo Hyun looking young could indicate a deeper pattern of conditioning, where she may have been led to believe that their major age difference was inconsequential.

As news of the allegations spreads, reactions online have been overwhelmingly negative. Many social media users and fans of both actors have expressed their discomfort, with some calling Kim Soo Hyun “pedophile.” The outrage has intensified amid discussions about the power dynamics at play. With Kim Soo Hyun being one of the most influential and successful actors in the industry, some believe that Kim Sae Ron may have been vulnerable to coercion. Others have speculated that she may have been groomed from a young age, making her unable to recognize any potential harm in the relationship.

Meanwhile, Garosero Research Institute, the platform that initially brought the allegations to light, has claimed that they intend to report Kim Soo Hyun for allegedly engaging in an illegal relationship with a minor. If such a report is formally filed, the case could be subject to legal investigation.

Kim Soo Hyun’s agency, GOLD MEDALIST, has strongly denied the allegations, dismissing them as unfounded rumors. The agency has insisted that there is no truth to the claims and that Kim Soo Hyun had no inappropriate relationship with Kim Sae Ron. However, the denial has done little to quell the growing backlash, as many believe further clarification is needed to address the allegations.

If legal action is taken, Kim Soo Hyun could face serious repercussions. South Korean law imposes strict penalties on adults who engage in relationships with minors, especially if any evidence suggests coercion or manipulation. While no formal investigation has been announced, the pressure from the public and media could lead to authorities looking into the claims.

For now, the allegations remain unproven, but the controversy shows no signs of dying down. With the internet buzzing over new developments, Kim Soo Hyun’s reputation hangs in the balance as the industry and his fans await further clarification.