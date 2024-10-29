'We had taken on-site measures': HYBE responds to SEVENTEEN fans' safety concerns after overcrowding at M Countdown

HYBE has responded to K-media outlet Daily Sports over safety concerns raised by SEVENTEEN fans following an allegedly packed pre-recording session of the group’s latest track LOVE, MONEY, FAME for Mnet's M Countdown. According to HYBE, the company followed the guidelines set by the broadcaster, addressing overcrowding issues on-site by providing access to rest areas and offering drinks to alleviate fans' discomfort. However, fans continue to demand a formal apology and corrective action, citing significant safety issues they experienced during the recording.

Reports emerged after a fan, identified as A, posted a message on social media on October 22 detailing the conditions during SEVENTEEN’s October 15 recording at CJ ENM Studio Center in Paju, Gyeonggi Province. The post, titled Official Apology and Rectification Request for Fan Safety Issue at SEVENTEEN’s Oct 15th, 2024 Pre-Recording, has since gone viral, being retweeted over 1,000 times on X (formerly Twitter). A’s account of the incident describes overcrowding, with 1,700 attendees packed into a space meant for 1,600, causing intense crowd pressure in the floor section. Fans reportedly fainted, fell ill, and were even carried out mid-performance as the situation escalated.

One contributing factor to the fans' distress, A explained, was a requirement to wear varsity jackets provided for the event, which reportedly led to dehydration and fainting in the packed venue. After the event, fans reportedly had to sit or lie on the asphalt due to limited rest space outside. Despite collecting fans’ personal information after the incident, A claimed, that neither HYBE nor CJ ENM offered any follow-up support.

Frustrated, A reached out to the fan platform Weverse, but was reportedly told that only on-site issues could be addressed in real-time, adding to fans' dissatisfaction with the handling of the incident. After receiving no further assistance, A filed a formal complaint with the Korea Consumer Agency on October 18. While HYBE requested photo or video evidence as proof for compensation, A explained that attendees were barred from using electronic devices in the studio, making it impossible to document the situation.

A second fan, B, corroborated A's account, noting that a protruding stage design encouraged crowding toward the center, further compressing the audience. B also stated that SEVENTEEN members recognized the situation and attempted to shorten the recording.

A representative for M Countdown also stated they are currently reviewing the situation. Meanwhile, fans continue to call for greater accountability and stricter safety protocols in future events.

