Weekly Hallyu Newsmakers: BTS' SUGA appears for police questioning in DUI case, V and Jungkook's defamation case against Sojang begins

BTS' SUGA appears for police questioning

On August 23, BTS' SUGA appeared for Police questioning for his driving an electric scooter under the influence case. The rapper bowed in front of the papazari and apologizes the the situation. He also took to Weverse and wrote a second apology for his fans and people who have supported him and the public. It was earlier reported that SUGA would be appearing on August 22 but it was later rubbished.

BLACKPINK's Lisa to perform at MTV Video Music Awards 2024

On August 21, it was confirmed that Lisa will be performing at the MTV Video Music Awards 2024 which is scheduled for September 12. Fans also suspect that Rosalía will be making a surprise appearance on stage.

Seo Ye Ji to resume work after a 2 year hiatus

Seo Ye Ji appeared at an event for a cosmetic brand on August 23 marking her first appearance in 2 years. The actress has been on a hiatus since 2021 when she was accused of school bullying.

