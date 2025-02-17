Kim Sae Ron death: Actress' last social media update was a tribute to late ASTRO's Moonbin; SEE

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

Bloodhounds actress Kim Sae Ron left the world on February 16, at just 24 years of age. As per police officials, she was found dead in her Seoul home by a friend of hers. Her sudden death got her friends, family and fans grief-stricken. Remembering her, many people revisited her SNS, finding out that her last social media update was regarding the late ASTRO member Moonbin.

The post, made on January 26, 2025, was Kim Sae Ron's birthday wish for Moonbin, who would have turned 27 that day, if he was alive. It was an Instagram story update, which disappeared after 24 hours. However, fans were quick to take screenshots and share it on X (formerly Twitter), preserving the post. The two of them were part of the ssme agency and starred in the series To Be Continued (2015), along with the other ASTRO members, getting close since. With her untimely demise like Moonbin, her "HBD" post for the K-pop idol resurfaced.

Honouring her deceased friend, she also changed her Instagram profile picture to dandelions, which eventually became her last update. Just like her, Moonbin also tragically passed away at an young age of 25, in April 19, 2023. Their deaths have once again sparked talks regarding the strict nature of the South Korean entertainment industry and society. In 2022, Kim Sae Ron received heavy criticism for drunk driving and crashing. Since them, she found it difficult to make a comeback after her last role in Bloodhounds (2023).

Some fans drew parallel to her struggles before demise to that of Moonbin's. Fans claimed Moonbin's agency prioritizing his schedule over his health, eventually leading to his death. They recalled him experiencing dizziness before traveling to Bangkok with ASTRO member Sanha for their unit tour. His agency had him take a COVID test, rest briefly, then return to work without a thorough medical checkup. Notably, he passed away 12 days after the incident.