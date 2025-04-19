Memory of the Moon: ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo, Stray Kids' Bang Chan and more release tribute track on Moonbin's 2nd death anniversary; WATCH

ASTRO’s Moonbin, who tragically passed away in 2023, continues to be remembered with deep love and admiration on April 19, 2025. On the second anniversary of his passing, a special song titled "Moon: Memory of the Moon” has been released, featuring a collaboration with numerous artists who were close to Moonbin.

The tribute includes contributions from VIVIZ, MONSTA X’s I.M., Kihyun, and Minhyuk, as well as SEVENTEEN’s Hoshi, Wonwoo, Mingyu, DK, and Seungkwan. Also participating are HELLO GLOOM, Rocky, Choi Yoo Jung, Kim Do Yeon, SF9’s Chani, Stray Kids’ Bang Chan, and Moonbin’s younger sister, Moon Sua, who is part of Billlie.

Apart from these, even BTS RM also shared Moonbin’s tribute track, Moon, on his Instagram account.

The song "Moon" was written by ASTRO members MJ, JinJin, Cha Eun Woo, and Sanha, along with former member Rocky. The lyrics are an emotional letter from Moonbin’s friends to him, expressing their grief, love, and the hope of being reunited when the "moon doors" open. This metaphorical phrase symbolizes the longing to see Moonbin again in the afterlife.

In addition to its emotional significance, the song holds a charitable aspect. All proceeds from "Moon" will be donated to those in need, in keeping with Moonbin’s legacy of generosity and kindness. The composition of the song was handled by JinJin, whose soft, melancholic melodies complement the heartfelt lyrics, creating a soothing atmosphere that reflects the deep sorrow and love his friends continue to feel.

One fan expressed, "The ‘bin, we love you’ at the end hits so differently now." Another added, "This song is incredibly moving. You can truly feel the pain and love in every single word. It’s such a beautiful tribute to someone we’ve lost." A different fan shared, "It’s heartwarming to see so many artists coming together to honor Moonbin’s memory." And another comment read, "It’s so emotional seeing all these people unite for one purpose, and that purpose is our beloved Moonbin."

According to ASTRO’s agency, Fantagio, "Moon" is structured as a symbolic letter from Moonbin’s friends to him, serving as a tribute to the lasting bond they share despite his physical absence. This heartfelt song allows fans to mourn alongside the artists and celebrate Moonbin’s life and legacy."

