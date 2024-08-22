Who is Lisa's boyfriend? Know about BLACKPINK member's dating rumors with Fredric Arnault, BTS' Jungkook, and more

BLACKPINK's Lisa has always been a subject of fascination, especially when it comes to her romantic life. Unlike her bandmate Jennie, who has occasionally addressed her romantic life, Lisa has remained tight-lipped about her relationships. However, despite all her attempts, Lisa has been at the center of various dating rumors over the years.

From rumored link-ups with BTS' Jungkook and GOT7's Jackson Wang to her high-profile appearances with Fredric Arnault, Lisa’s love life remains shrouded in mystery. While her admirers eagerly try to piece together the puzzle, Lisa has been candid about her ideal type, revealing a soft spot for K-drama heartthrob Gong Yoo. So, who exactly is BLACKPINK Lisa’s boyfriend? Let's dive into the rumors.

Who is Lisa’s ideal type?

During a recent interview with a magazine, Lisa opened up about the qualities she wishes to see in her ideal man, and the BLACKPINK member, while describing the most important traits for her, said, “someone who’s kind-hearted, can cook, and has a lifestyle that fits with mine.”

Lisa’s most talked about dating rumors: BTS’ Jungkook, GOT7’s Jackson Wang and Dominic Fike

BLACKPINK’s Lisa has often found herself in the spotlight, not just for her exceptional talent but also for the swirling dating rumors that fans can’t seem to resist. One of the most talked-about speculations involved BTS’ Jungkook, the golden maknae.

While the two never actually hinted at any romantic involvement, they became one of the most shipped K-pop pairs, thanks to their undeniable talent and charisma. Fans couldn’t help but draw parallels between them as both of them are renowned dancers, skilled performers, and shared love for animals, making them a dreamy duo in the eyes of many.

In 2023, Lisa’s love life was once again the subject of rumors, this time involving GOT7’s Jackson Wang. The buzz around this potential romance was short-lived, as it never materialized into anything more than fan speculation.

The same year, Lisa’s Coachella attendance sparked another round of gossip when she was seen enjoying the festival with American singer-songwriter Dominic Fike. A photo of them hugging fueled the rumors, but they quickly fizzled out after no further developments were reported.

A timeline of Lisa’s alleged relationship with rumored boyfriend Fredric Arnault

Fredric Arnault, the CEO of the prestigious luxury watch brand TAG Heuer and the son of Bernard Arnault, one of the world’s richest men, has been linked to Lisa in a series of speculations that have captivated fans and media alike. Here’s a timeline of how these rumors took shape and where they stand today.

Early Speculations

The first whispers of a possible relationship between Lisa and Fredric Arnault began in 2021. Although there wasn’t any concrete evidence at the time, fans noticed that Lisa seemed to have a growing interest in the luxury world, often seen wearing TAG Heuer watches.

However, this could easily be attributed to her rising status as a global fashion icon rather than any personal connection. It wasn’t until 2023 that the rumors gained serious traction.

The Paris sightings that sparked the rumors

In mid-2023, Lisa was spotted in Paris, the heart of the luxury fashion world, during what was believed to be a personal trip rather than a professional engagement. Around the same time, Fredric Arnault was also seen in the city, leading fans and media to speculate that the two were spending time together.

The rumors intensified when they were reportedly seen dining together at exclusive restaurants in the French capital, a detail that fueled fan theories about a blossoming romance.

Lisa and Fredric’s public appearances

By late 2023, Lisa and Fredric were spotted at several high-profile events, often within days of each other. While they were never photographed together, the timing and locations of their appearances were enough to keep the rumor mill churning. At one TAG Heuer event, where Lisa was the star attraction, Fredric’s presence in the audience was noted by eagle-eyed fans. This led to speculation that their relationship might be more than just professional.

The buzz around their Coachella connection

The 2024 Coachella music festival provided another spark to the ongoing rumors. Lisa attended the event, but it was her casual, relaxed demeanor during the festival that caught attention. Rumors circulated that Fredric was also at Coachella, though the two were never photographed together.

Fans speculated that they might have spent time together away from the cameras, further fueling the idea that their relationship was more than just friendship.

Lisa and Fredric’s alleged social media clues

As the rumors grew, fans began observing their social media activity. While both Lisa and Fredric have kept their Instagram accounts professional, fans noticed subtle hints that they might be linked. Lisa’s posts from luxury locations and subtle nods to French culture were often mirrored by Fredric’s updates, though neither has ever confirmed any connection through social media.

Are Lisa and Fredric Arnault really dating?

As of mid-2024, neither Lisa nor Fredric Arnault have publicly confirmed their relationship. The rumors remain just speculations fueled by a few sightings, social media activity, and fan theories while both Lisa and Fredric continue to focus on their careers.

Whether they are indeed romantically involved or just good friends, Lisa and Fredric Arnault’s rumored relationship remains one of the most talked-about subjects in the world of K-pop and luxury fashion. Until then, fans continue to watch closely, hoping for any sign that might confirm what they’ve long suspected.

