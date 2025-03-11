Wheesung death: Singer’s agency reveals private funeral arrangements, announces concert cancellation

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

The sudden passing of renowned R&B and ballad singer Wheesung has left the Korean entertainment industry in shock. As tributes pour in from fans and fellow artists, his agency, Tajo Entertainment, has released an official statement regarding funeral arrangements and the cancellation of his scheduled performances.

On March 11, Tajo Entertainment addressed the public, stating that Wheesung’s family is struggling to process the unexpected loss. “The bereaved family is in deep shock and sorrow following this sudden tragedy, making it difficult to proceed with funeral arrangements,” the agency shared. “Once they find the strength, they plan to hold a private funeral with only family, relatives, and close friends in attendance.”

Given the private nature of the funeral, the agency urged the public and media to respect the family’s wishes, emphasizing their need for time and space to grieve in peace. The agency requested, “We ask for respect for the grieving family by avoiding spreading unverified rumors and speculation. We extend our deepest condolences for the late artist’s final journey.”

Furthermore, Wheesung was discovered unconscious at his residence in Seoul on March 10 and was later pronounced dead. Authorities who arrived at the scene confirmed that there were no indications of foul play. However, to establish the precise cause of death, the police have requested an autopsy to be conducted by the National Forensic Service.

The news of his sudden passing has sent shockwaves through the Korean entertainment industry, with many expressing their condolences and sharing fond memories of his contributions to music. Wheesung, born Choi Whee Sung, had been a beloved figure in the industry for over two decades, known for his exceptional vocal ability and heartfelt ballads.

In light of Wheesung’s passing, all of his upcoming concerts have been officially canceled. His highly anticipated White Day Concert, which was originally scheduled for March 23 at Chosun University’s Haoreum Hall, will no longer take place. The agency has assured fans that refund procedures for ticket holders will be initiated as soon as possible.

Additionally, Wheesung was set to perform a joint ballad concert with fellow singer KCM on March 15 at the Daegu EXCO Auditorium. This event has also been canceled following his unexpected passing. Fans who had been eagerly awaiting his performances expressed their heartbreak, with many taking to social media to share their sorrow.

Despite facing personal struggles in recent years, including legal issues related to the misuse of prescription drugs, Wheesung remained a revered figure in Korean music. His sudden death has left a void in the industry, and his fans, colleagues, and loved ones continue to mourn his loss.