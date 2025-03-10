Wheesung death: Korean singer's last post before sudden cardiac arrest showcases his dedication to art, 'See you on...'

At the age of 43, singer Wheesung—whose full name was Choi Wheesung—died on March 10, 2025. Wheesung was supposed to play at the Daegu EXCO Auditorium as part of a collaborative performance with fellow singer KCM called The Story on March 15, 2025.

Just a few days before his untimely death due to cardiac arrest, today, March 6, Wheesung had posted a photo on his social media, eagerly anticipating the performance, with the caption, "See you on March 15 after the diet."

It was supposed to be a unique 2025 White Day celebration, when both artists and fans express their thanks and love. The unexpected loss shocked his admirers, many of whom were still hoping he would live up to his promises.

When his family filed a report, police officers hurried to the site. Authorities were looking for any foul play but later the K-Pop idol's cause of death was revealed.

At around 6:29 PM (KST), his lifeless body was found at his residence in Seoul's Gwangjin District. The K-pop star's death was confirmed and publicly announced by his agency, Ostrich Entertainment.

After joining M Boat, formerly a subsidiary company of YG Entertainment, he made his solo debut in 2002. Wheesung was known for his impressive vocal tone and hit songs, which helped him gain immense popularity quickly. Tracks like Is It Not Possible? With Me, The Day We Meet Again, and Terminal Illness resonated deeply with audiences.

Apart from his career as a performer, Wheesung was also a skilled lyricist, contributing to songs for notable artists such as Younha, Lee Hyori, T-ara, and TWICE.

Despite his musical success, Wheesung’s life was tangled with controversy. In 2021, he was sentenced to prison for his involvement in the illegal use of propofol, a psychotropic anesthetic. His career was affected by the scandal.

According to music critic Lee Dae-hwa, the singer had a significant role in making R&B music popular in Korea in the 2000s, and his departure would be remembered for the rest of time.

The news of his sudden death, just days before his much-anticipated concert, has left a profound impact on his fans and the music community.