Wheesung death: Fans mourn the sudden loss of Korean RnB icon, say 'you will be missed'

Choi Wheesung, known by his stage name Wheesung, tragically passed away at the age of 43. Tributes for Wheesung have poured in from fans and fellow artists on social media, where many have expressed their shock and sadness.

Fans have flooded social media with heartfelt tributes to Wheesung following his untimely passing. One fan shared, "I thought you were doing well after hearing the news of the performance....you will be missed. Just rest in peace." Another fan wrote, "My heart hurts so bad.. Rest in peace in the sky. May the deceased rest in peace." (google translation).

A fan shared, "You will always be remembered for your beautiful voice and heartfelt lyrics. Wheesung, thank you for everything. My heart is heavy." Another fan shares, "Wheesung was one of the first voices that truly made me love R&B. I hope you've found peace now. #RIPWheesung."

His agency wrote, “On March 10, our artist Wheesung left us. He was found in his home in a state of cardiac arrest and passed away. Our company’s artist and executives are mourning alongside the deceased’s family.”

They added, “It is heartbreaking to share this sad news to his fans who have shown him so much support and love. Please pray for the deceased so that he can rest comfortably.”

Wheesung was found unconscious in his Seoul apartment on March 10, 2025, and despite attempts to revive him, he was later pronounced dead. His mother found him after becoming concerned when he missed a scheduled meeting earlier in the day.

Wheesung was an iconic figure in the South Korean music scene, particularly recognized for his powerful R&B vocals and emotional ballads. He debuted in 2002 with his album Like A Movie and became famous for hits such as With Me and Insomnia.

He also had a significant influence on popularizing R&B music in South Korea during the 2000s. However, his career faced challenges after being convicted of habitual propofol use in 2021, leading to a suspended one-year prison sentence.

Wheesung was scheduled to perform alongside fellow solo artist KCM on March 15.