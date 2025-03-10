Who was Wheesung? Korean singer found dead at 43
Talented artist Wheesung passed away too soon. To pay a tribute to her contributions to the South Korean industry, here's a look back at his career.
Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.
South Korean singer Choi Whee Sung, mononymosly known as Wheesung, was tragically found dead on Monday, March 10. At the time of his passing, Wheesung was 43 years old, having succumbed to cardiac arrest. According to reports by K-media outlet JoongAng Ilbo, the singer's untimely demise occurred at his residence in the Gwangjin District of eastern Seoul. To honour Wheesung, here's a look back at his remarkable musical career.
Wheesung dedicated more than two decades of his life to the South Korean music industry, making significant contributions. He made his debut as a K-pop soloist in 2002 with the album Like A Movie. He went on to deliver several hit tracks like With Me, I even thought about getting married and Can't I? The K-pop community is mourning the loss of the talented artist, with some of his projects unfortunately remained unfulfilled.