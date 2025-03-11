Wheesung death: Mighty Mouth’s Sangchu pays heartfelt tribute to late R&B singer, says ‘I am sorry’

The unexpected passing of K-pop artist Wheesung has deeply saddened fans and the entertainment industry. The singer, whose real name was Choi Wheesung, passed away on March 10, 2025, at the age of 43. His death has led to an outpouring of grief from fans and fellow artists alike.

Mighty Mouth’s Sangchu paid tribute by sharing a screenshot of his last conversation with the later R&B singer and shared an emotional message on Instagram.

Overcome with grief, Sangchu shared an old photo of them on social media, writing, “I’m sorry.” His words reflected the deep sadness felt by those who knew and admired Wheesung.

He also shared an old conversation, where he reached out to Sangchu to check in on him, to which Wheesung warmly responded, “It’s been a while, Mr. Choo.” Sangchu expressed his wish to meet up, and Wheesung replied, “Of course, we should meet up.” Despite this friendly exchange, no signs of distress were evident, making his sudden passing even more shocking.

Wheesung was found deceased in Seoul’s Gwangjin District. Born in February 1982, he debuted in 2002 with the album Like A Movie and became known for hits like Insomnia (2009) and Heartsore Story (2011). His powerful vocals and emotional ballads earned him widespread recognition. He also wrote songs for top artists, including IU, Ailee, and TVXQ.

Wheesung was scheduled to perform with KCM on March 15, 2025, in Daegu, but the event was canceled. His last public appearance was on February 9, 2025, during a fan meet celebrating his birthday. His agency, Tajo Entertainment, stated that his funeral arrangements had been delayed as his family remained in shock.

Wheesung previously faced legal issues related to propofol use and was convicted in 2019 for obtaining multiple prescriptions for the substance. His legacy as a singer, songwriter, and producer continues to influence the K-pop industry.