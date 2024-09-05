'World class': BTS’ Jin treats KIAN’s Bizarre BandB's 110 staff members to luxurious squid set with own money

Jin, the popular singer and member of the iconic K-pop boy group BTS who is set to star in the new Netflix variety show KIAN’s Bizarre B&B recently treated 110 staff members of the show. It has been shared by the production company of KIAN’s Bizarre B&B that BTS’ Jin treated 110 staff members to a luxurious squid set with his own money on the last day of the shoot.

On September 5, 2024, the South Korean media outlet Yonhap News reported that Jin of BTS had treated 110 staff members of KIAN’s Bizarre B&B to luxurious squid. Later, the production house behind KIAN’s Bizarre B&B also shared several photos on their Instagram account of Jin’s gifts to the staff members.

In the photos, there was a big banner from Jin where he thanked all the staff members for “all your hard work”. Studio Modak’s page further captioned the post calling Jin “world class”.

In the caption, they wrote “World star Jin” gifted luxurious squid sets to 110 staff members of KIAN’s Bizarre B&B with his own money on the last day of the shoot. They added that the BTS member surprised everyone with this gift. We are posting the photos to show how amazing Jin is.

They further noted that Jin was caring towards the staff throughout the filming and worked hard for the variety show. They added that’s why he is “world-class.” While they once again thanked Jin and hoped to meet soon in the end.

Check photos of Jin’s gift to the staff members here:

Moreover, according to netizens, the semi-dried squid gifted by BTS’ Jin to 110 staff members of KIAN’s Bizarre B&B is worth 120,000 KRW each. For 110 staff members, it must have cost around 13,200,000 KRW or over 10,000 USD. KIAN’s Bizarre B&B is speculated to release in 2025.

Jin also known by his birth name Kim Seokjin is a popular singer, songwriter, and oldest member of the iconic K-pop boy band BTS. He recently got discharged from the military on June 12. He is currently appearing on his variety show RUN JIN which is a spin-off of the original RUN BTS.

