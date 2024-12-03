When BTS’ V’s pet dog Yeontan joined K-pop idol on stage for Slow Dancing performance and melted hearts; Watch

BTS’ V has often expressed his love and adoration for his pet dog, Yeontan. Yeontan is not just a pet to the K-pop idol; he treats him like his own family. Once, the adorable four-legged animal joined V on stage while he was performing the song Slow Dancing, naturally melting everyone’s hearts.

In 2023, BTS’ V made his much-anticipated solo debut with the album Layover. He took the stage on M Countdown to perform various songs from the album. However, while singing the track Slow Dancing, he was joined by none other than his beloved pet dog, Yeontan.

The dog stayed with the artist throughout the entire performance without causing any trouble, showcasing how well he was brought up. It remains one of the most memorable and heartwarming moments in K-pop history, as it might be the first time a K-pop idol brought their pet on stage.

Moreover, Kim Taehyung showcased his love for his pet in many ways, especially through his album Layover. The main cover art for the album featured his pet Yeontan and fans often consider the album as the dog’s ‘debut’ as well. The beautiful connection between V and Yeontan reveals the special relationship that exists between an owner and their beloved pets, showcasing the warmth, care, and unconditional love they share.

On December 2, 2024, BTS’ V shared through his social media that Yeontan had passed away. The tragic news left the entire fandom devasted. The artist shared some moments with his pet and penned a heartfelt letter stating that he wanted to share it with ARMYs since they showed immense love to Yeontan.

Previously, the artist had shared that Yeontan went through two heart operations, and they remained unsuccessful. Yet, he still managed to remain strong with his strong will and unwavering resilience.

Rest in peace, Yeontan. Our deepest condolences to BTS’ V.



