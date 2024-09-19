When Kim Bum shattered fans’ dreams of seeing him star in rom-coms; Know what happened

Kim Bum, the popular South Korean actor who is well known for aura on screen once had given a funny reason for choosing not to star in rom-com K-dramas shattering dreams of his fans to see him in one.

It all happened when Kim Bum went to shoot his popular cameo in Jeon Jong Seo and Moon Sang Min’s romantic comedy Wedding Impossible in early 2024. Kim Bum’s agency KING KONG by Starship Entertainment revealed a hilarious behind-the-scenes video.

While shooting his scenes, Kim Bum who has been known to play negative roles or morally gray characters, couldn’t help but say that he “can’t act like this.” When his staff told him that all his fans were waiting to see him in romance, he answered with a cute but firm “no” and said that this “genre” was not working for him.

When one of his staff said that he “has to do a rom-com, romantic comedy,” the Tale of the Nine Tailed actor replied, “I don’t think I can.” Kim Bum added the funniest reason then and revealed “I think it’s easier to play the role of killing people” while laughing.

Watch Kim Bum shattering the dreams of fans to see him star in a rom-com someday here:

Kim Bum further added that he got it again as to why he hasn’t acted in the genre for the past 10 years. He added that he doesn’t know how to express himself with his face in such scenes.

Well, fans' dreams of seeing Kim Bum were shattered by the actor himself that day however, no one can say if one day the actor will star in a rom-com.

Kim Bum is one of the most popular South Korean actors who has been captivating his fans and viewers by taking on varied roles in K-dramas. He made his acting debut with a role in the comedy drama High Kick in 2006.

He shot to popularity with his iconic role as one of the F4 members, So Yi Jung in Boys Over Flowers in 2009. Kim Bum is also famous for his roles in Tale of the Nine Tailed, Tale of the Nine Tailed 1938, Law School, Ghost Doctor, and Padam Padam.

