Komparison: Lee Jong Suk's characters of prosecutor in While You Were Sleeping and rookie lawyer in Big Mouth

Lee Jong Suk celebrated his 35th birthday on September 14th. He began his career in 2005 as a runway model, becoming the youngest male model ever to appear at Seoul Fashion Week. After training for three months to join an idol group and signing with an agency, he left when the agency failed to keep its promise of launching him as an actor. During middle school, Lee participated in an actor selection process at SBS TV station.

In 2010, Lee Jong Suk made his official acting debut in the South Korean TV series Prosecutor Princess and also appeared in his first film, the horror movie Ghost. His breakthrough role came with the TV series School 2013. On the occasion of the actor turning 35, let’s compare his characters as the prosecutor in While You Were Sleeping and a rookie lawyer in Big Mouth.

Lee Jong Suk as sweetheart prosecutorn Jung Jae Chan with powers in While You Were Sleeping

In While You Were Sleeping, the story centers on Nam Hong Joo (played by Suzy) and Jung Jae Chan (portrayed by Lee Jong Suk) as they grapple with the concept of time. Hong Joo has always experienced premonitory dreams, a gift and a curse that reveal the future but offer no way to alter it. When she dreams of a tragic accident that results in her mother’s death, she becomes determined to change this grim future. This is where Jae Chan, a struggling prosecutor, and Han Woo Tak (played by Jung Hae In), a diligent and friendly police officer, enter her life. Together, they become pivotal in her quest to alter their fates.

As Hong Joo and Jae Chan work to uncover the circumstances that brought them together, they join forces as a reporter and prosecutor to reveal the truth behind several legal cases. While the K-drama is filled with tension and challenging situations, its fantasy elements provide a refreshing balance, adding moments of lightness and paving the way for a heartwarming romance. The main cast not only exhibits great chemistry but also showcases their acting prowess. From intense legal battles to humorous and awkward moments, this drama will keep you engaged and on the edge of your seat.

Jung Jae Chan is a refreshingly unconventional young prosecutor who often appears socially awkward and struggles to navigate the complexities of the real world. Unlike the typical male lead, who is unwaveringly righteous and steadfastly follows the path of justice, Jae Chan tends to play it safe, avoiding risks to prevent further complications. His character defies the usual hero archetype by being more cautious and pragmatic, fully aware of the consequences of his actions. However, when faced with significant pressure, Jae Chan reveals his true strength by stepping beyond his comfort zone and taking decisive action.

His acting prowess has truly impressed time and time again, and one can easily get excited to see him continue to excel in the prosecutor role as he tackles legal cases in this drama. At first glance, Jung Jae Chan might seem like just another “perfect, successful, capable, and handsome young man,” but there’s much more to him beneath the surface. Despite his dark past, he remains committed to justice, embodying the qualities of a true hero. He gradually fights to protect those around him, showing his sweetness, kindness, intelligence, and well-rounded character. This depth makes him an ideal lead for the series.

The chemistry between Hong Joo and Jae Chan is the standout feature of the series. Jae Chan's jealousy and his deepening affection for Hong Joo are particularly memorable, especially with Jung Hae In's character adding a playful dynamic to their budding romance. Jae Chan’s unwavering support for Hong Joo, helping her overcome her fears of being a bad omen to those she loves, creates a poignant and epic love story that is sure to resonate with many viewers.

To balance Jae Chan’s timid nature, Hong Joo stands by his side, encouraging him to face the challenges ahead. While her support can sometimes seem overly persistent, her intentions are always well-meaning. Although the drama doesn’t focus heavily on their romance, it still offers moments of sweetness and warmth that add charm to their relationship.

Lee Jong Suk as Park Chang Ho a rookie lawyer caught in dark politics of underground world

Park Chang Ho (played by Lee Jong Suk) is a lawyer with a dismal win rate who suddenly finds himself embroiled in a high-stakes murder case. Known for his big mouth, he ends up in over his head, and overnight, he’s mistaken for the genius con artist Big Mouse and thrown in jail. His wife, Go Mi Ho (portrayed by YoonA), is a determined nurse who has tirelessly supported her husband’s legal career and could very well be the key to resolving their predicament. Despite her frustration with his choices and their dire situation, the fiercely loyal Mi Ho decides to take matters into her own hands to protect her family.

In Big Mouth, Lee Jong Suk portrays Park Chang Ho, a struggling lawyer with a dismal 10 percent success rate who unexpectedly becomes entangled with the infamous conman, Big Mouse. His poor track record has left him behind on office rent and salary payments to his office manager, who is also his father-in-law.

As Park Chang Ho's situation becomes increasingly dire, his wife, Go Mi Ho (played by Girls' Generation’s YoonA), confronts him with a divorce request, frustrated by his inability to improve their circumstances despite his efforts.

In the midst of these trials, Park Chang Ho is given a rare chance to defend a murder case, but the opportunity turns disastrous. He is falsely accused of being Big Mouse, the notorious crime lord. This unexpected twist throws Park Chang Ho into a dangerous conspiracy, leaving viewers on edge as they wonder if he can navigate the dangerous situation and clear his name.

In Big Mouth, much of the action takes place behind bars, shifting Park Chang Ho’s focus from simply clearing his name and protecting his family to challenging the corrupt systems within the prison and beyond. As Chang Ho evolves, he becomes a more determined and strategic figure in his quest for justice, all while maintaining his moral integrity. Lee Jong Suk skillfully navigates these complexities, demonstrating his versatility beyond his usual romantic-comedy roles. It’s refreshing to see him shine in a murder mystery series where the identity of Big Mouse keeps viewers on the edge of their seats.

Big Mouth is Lee Jong Suk’s latest hit project, capturing audiences with its thrilling ups and downs. The suspenseful journey of whether Chang Ho will manage to restore his life to normal is utterly captivating. The cliffhangers at the end of each episode create an irresistible urge to binge-watch the series. Additionally, the chemistry between Lee Jong Suk and YoonA adds a charmingly playful dynamic, making it a must-watch!

Comparing the two roles of Lee Jong Suk

In Big Mouth, Lee Jong Suk's portrayal of Chang Ho is a significant departure from his usual happy-go-lucky roles. While both Jung Jae Chan from While You Were Sleeping and Park Chang Ho share a relentless drive to protect their loved ones, their approaches are starkly different. Jae Chan embodies justice and strives to uphold it. In contrast, Chang Ho operates in a world where the law is often manipulated and circumvented, forcing him to outwit it to safeguard himself and those around him.

Chang Ho is intelligent and fierce, facing challenges head-on and staying one step ahead rather than avoiding problems. Jae Chan is loving and caring, firmly believing that success comes through quick wit and the power of justice within the bounds of the law. Big Mouth offers a much darker experience compared to While You Were Sleeping, which includes moments of romance and humor. Yet, Lee Jong Suk masterfully portrays both characters, despite their stark differences, showcasing his acting brilliance. His ability to bring such distinct roles to life is a testament to why he remains a popular and beloved Hallyu star today.

