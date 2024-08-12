Bae Suzy receives coffee truck from Wonderland co-star Tang Wei on Kim Woo Bin starrer All the Love You Wish For set

Bae Suzy received a coffee truck on the sets of All the Love You Wish For from her Wonderland co-star Tang Wei. The idol-turned-actor also expressed her gratitude on her social media for receiving the support.

Bae Suzy and Kim Woo Bin will be leading the upcoming fantasy romance comedy All the Love You Wish For.

On August 12, Bae Suzy took to Instagram and thanked Wonderland co-actor Tang Wei for sending her a coffee truck on the set of her upcoming drama All the Love You Wish For. Tang Wei and Bae Suzy appeared in the latest science fiction film Wonderland which is currently streaming on Netflix.

All the Love You Wish For will be streaming on Netflix. Kim Woo Bin and Bae Suzy will be reuniting after 8 years for this project. They had also starred opposite each other in Uncontrollably Fond.

All the Love You Wish For has been penned by The Glory's writer, Kim Eun Soo. She is also famous for writing hit dramas like Goblin, Secret Garden, Descendants of the Sun, Mr Sunshine, King: The Eternal Monarch, and many more. Lee Byeong Heon, who is known for Extreme Job, Be Melodramatic and Dream, will be directing the project. Song Hye Kyo will be making a guest appearance in the drama.

Advertisement

The drama is a fantasy romance comedy. Kim Woo Bin will be taking on the role of a genie that comes out of a lamp. He is an emotional entity and his feelings fluctuate frequently. On the other hand, Bae Suzy will be playing Ga Young, a young woman without much emotion. She releases Kim Woo Bin's spirit from the lamp and is granted three wishes. My Dearest's fame, Ahn Eun Jin will also be taking on an important role.

ALSO READ: Kim Young Dae, Park Ju Hyun’s Perfect Family: Release date, time, cast, plot, where to watch and more