Byeon Woo Seok has been in the spotlight ever since his role as Ryu Sunjae in Lovely Runner. His sudden and massive popularity has erupted all across the globe, leading to a dedicated fan following. However, a video from a couple of years back has resurfaced on social media which made the fans adore him even more.

Throwback to when Byeon Woo Seok revealed he cried while watching Soulmate

During the press conference for the actor’s 2023 movie Soulmate, the actor was asked if he had watched the movie. He revealed that he watched the movie not once but four times in a row. Moreover, the actor also revealed that he cried every time he watched it, prompting a response from his co-stars Jeon So Nee and Kim Da Mi, who could not stop their laughter.

Due to the actor’s soaring popularity, the film Soulmate is in talks of getting re-released. The film distribution company NEW officially made the statement that they were holding discussions on releasing the movie again. Moreover, they are currently in discussions regarding the specific schedule, events, and other details for the re-release.

The story of the movie follows the story of two women who are best friends, Mi So and Ha Eun, from their childhood through high school. However, they separate when one of them falls in love and begins a relationship with a boy in their late teens. Their relationship further suffers when Mi So travels abroad to pursue further education. Byeon Woo Seok plays the role of Ham Jin Woo, Ha Eun’s love interest.



More about Byeon Woo Seok

Following Byeon Woo Seok’s success with Lovely Runner, the actor held his first-ever Asian fan meeting tour titled Summer Letter. The locations that are part of his Asian tour include Seoul, Taipei, Bangkok, Manila, Jakarta, Singapore, and Hong Kong.

Previously, the actor appeared in K-dramas such as Flower Crew: Joseon Marriage Agency, Moonshine, Strong Girl Nam Soon, Record of Youth and more. Some of the movies he worked on include 20th Century Girl, and Midnight Runner, among others.

