Lovely Runner, starring Byeon Woo Seok and Kim Hye Yoon in the lead role, released its finale episode on May 27, 2024, and gave the audience a satisfactory conclusion. During the time of its release, it saw steady ratings, but after a few episodes, the show exploded in popularity, not just domestically but internationally.

The series had a Monday-Tuesday release, and despite that, it managed to garner consistent ratings with each episode. Furthermore, the K-drama attracted audiences from all over the world, although the show was not streaming on any mainstream OTT platform. This certainly showcases that the show's quality alone is responsible for its phenomenal success.

Reasons why Lovely Runner is a HIT

Consistency

One of the most important aspects of the show, which makes it interesting, is that the script did not derail from the main story. The two main characters, Im Sol and Ryu Seon Jae, were kept in highlight throughout the show’s run.

The story evolved in such a way that it kept the two at the forefront all along without adding too many elements in the mix, which would have potentially ruined the plot's flow. Although, at times, the storyline did come off as recurring, it was also crucial to establish motives behind the character's intentions.

Character development

From idol and fan to falling deeply in love, Im Sol and Ryu Seon Jae have some of the most well-written character developments in recent K-dramas. The audience embarks on a journey where both characters slowly and steadily develop feelings for each other, ultimately leading to a relationship. Their relatability to the viewers further enhances the resonance of their story.

Moreover, the show also showcases the characters’ individual struggles, where they overcome personal dilemmas and become better versions of themselves. Kim Taesung is also one of the characters who displayed tremendous growth and went from a spoilt teenager to a well-respected detective in the city.

Performances

It would be a shame not to mention the incredible performance given by Kim Hye Yoon, who took up the main character, Im Sol. From comedic instances to emotionally charged scenes, she delivered each line with extreme authenticity and depth. Moreover, Byeon Woo Seok also offered great support on-screen and further elevated the storyline.

However, the aspect that truly made the show successful was the chemistry between Im Sol and Ryu Seon Jae, which made their love story not only believable but also deeply touching.

Lovely Runner Plot, cast and more details

The plot of the show follows Ryu Seon Jae and Im Sol, who live completely different lives. Ryu Sun Jae grows up to become a popular celebrity, whereas Im Sol lives every day full of struggles as she lost her legs due to an accident. However, Ryu Seon Jae’s kind words lead Im Sol to completely change her outlook on life, and she becomes his die-hard fan. But one day, Ryu Seon Jae takes his own life, which leaves Im Sol devastated.

In a miraculous twist, Im Sol suddenly travels back in time and meets Ryu Seon Jae’s high school version. She takes it upon herself to save him from a tragic incident by forming a close relationship with him.

Directed by Yoon Jong Ho and written by Lee Shi Eun, the K-drama is based on the webtoon The Best of Tomorrow by Kim Bbang. Besides Byeon Woo Seok and Kim Hye Yoon, the cast ensemble includes Song Geon Hee, Lee Seung Hyun, Jung Young Joo, Seo Hye Won, Song Ji Ho, and more.

