BTS' SUGA's lack of fan interactions post scooter DUI case grabs attention; netizens react

It has been a long time since BTS’ SUGA last interacted with fans, leaving many wondering when they will hear from him again. The rapper, known for his introspective music and thoughtful messages, has maintained an unusually long period of silence, with no updates on Weverse or Instagram since his DUI controversy in August 2024. With his birthday approaching on March 9, fans are hopeful that he might finally break his silence and reconnect with the fandom.

SUGA, who is currently serving in the military, has not communicated with fans for over a year and a half, creating a sense of distance and uncertainty between him and the fandom. Many fans who have always cherished his words of encouragement and personal reflections feel his absence more than ever.

While some believe that he should at least check in with fans once in a while, others argue that this behavior is not out of character for SUGA, as he has always been a private person. Supporters defending him say that he will speak when he is ready and that pressuring him for updates is unnecessary.

Despite the divided opinions, one thing remains clear: fans miss him deeply and are eagerly waiting for any kind of interaction, whether on his birthday, upon his military discharge in June 2025, or perhaps later when all BTS members have completed their service. Some speculate that once the group is reunited, they might hold a group live broadcast, which could be the perfect opportunity for SUGA to address his long absence.

For those unfamiliar with the situation, SUGA made headlines in August 2024 when he was caught drunk driving an electric scooter. While the incident did not lead to any casualties or major disruptions, the backlash was significant. Reports claimed that his blood alcohol content was around 0.227%, which is nearly seven times over the legal limit. However, this number was never officially confirmed by the police.

Following the incident, SUGA faced heavy criticism from netizens, and the case was settled through a summary indictment. The court ordered him to pay a fine of 15 million KRW. When summoned for questioning, the BTS member publicly apologized, bowing twice in front of reporters. Since then, he has chosen to stay out of the public eye, refraining from social media activity and avoiding any direct engagement with fans.

His last music release also dates back over a year, adding to the sense of disconnect between him and ARMYs. With no solo projects or official statements, fans are left wondering about his future plans.

