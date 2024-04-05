Who is Hong Beom Seok? Physical 100 Season 2 runner-up, former first responder and more

Physical 100 is a hit reality sports show and it returned with a season 2. The latest season was based in South Korea once again. But this time, within the backdrop of a giant underground mine. Physical Season 2 athletes included UFC fighter Kim Dong Hyun, judo gold medalist Lee Won Hee, wrestling gold medalist Anthony Jung and more. Last year's contestant Hong Beom Seok returned for this season too and became the runner-up. The contestants also varied from a range of other professions, including FBI diplomats, actors, singers, police officers, and military personnel. In the show, a group of 100 diverse contestants of all ages, gender identities, and fitness backgrounds compete in various quests to determine who has the best physique.

Hong Beom Seok: Runner-up of Physical: 100 Season 2, contestant of Physical 100 Season 1

Hong Beom Seok made an amazing return in Physical: 100 Season 2. The athlete was eliminated during the first quest in Season 1. He did not give up and made a stellar comeback. He finished in second place in the new season.

Content Creator

The athlete is also a content creator and runs the YouTube channel Tiger Stone. He uploads vlogs of his sports and physical activities which are engaging and informative. He also created an Instagram account and regularly uploads on the platform. It is also a medium for him to connect with fans and showcase his abilities.

Former first responder

Hong Beom Seok was once a firefighter and specialized in rescue operations. He also received the title of Korea's inaugural World Firefighters Competition champion in 2018. 150 contestants participated in the Toughest Firefighter Alive competition and Hong Beom Seok emerged victorious. He changed the direction of his work and decided to take up displaying his physical abilities in a competitive stage.

Advertisement

Former Special Forces Soldier

The Physical 100 Season 2 runner-up enlisted for his military duties in 2006. He ascended to the 164th Special Warfare NCO. He was a part of the 11th Airborne Special Warfare Brigade. Later he joined the 707th Special Mission Battalion. He was discharged in 2017 as a sergeant.

More about Physical: 100

Ranked 21st in the list of top most-viewed Netflix shows in the first half of 2023, Physical: 100 is a different reality show as it is based on intense fitness competition. Unlike other series which focus on bringing light entertainment and laughter, this show brings 100 contestants (77 men and 23 women) on one platform to test their strength, agility, and endurance. This unique game format features players from varied professions that are known for physical fitness, such as MMA fighters, wrestlers and more.

Snowboard and CrossFit athlete Woo Jin Young won the first season of Physical: 100. Amotti won Physical: 100 Season 2.

Physical 100 Season 2 is streaming on Netflix.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Who is Amotti? Winner of Physical: 100 Season 2, former Show Me Your Body participant, more details