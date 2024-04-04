Who is Amotti? Winner of Physical: 100 Season 2, former Show Me Your Body participant, more details

Amotti has emerged as the champion of Physical: 100 Season 2 - Underground, securing the title and a grand cash prize after a gripping final challenge against competitor Hong Beom Seok on April 2.

Amotti emerged victorious as the champion of Physical: 100 Season 2 - Underground after a thrilling final challenge against former firefighter Hong Beom-Seok. The competition, which aired its final episodes on April 2, 2024, showcased the physical and mental prowess of 100 contestants, with Amotti ultimately prevailing as the winner.

Throughout the competition, Amotti demonstrated resilience and determination, culminating in his triumph in the intense final rounds. With his win, Amotti not only claimed the grand cash prize of 300 million KRW but also earned recognition for possessing the most ideal physique among the participants. Reflecting on his journey, Amotti expressed gratitude for the experience and credited his unwavering determination for his success. His victory serves as a testament to his dedication and perseverance in pursuit of excellence in the competitive arena of Physical: 100.

Get to know Amotti: Winner of Physical: 100 Season 2 - Underground

Amotti, born Kim Jae Hong, is more than just the winner of Physical: 100 Season 2 - Underground; he is a dynamic force in the fitness world, inspiring countless individuals with his dedication to physical health and strength training. At 31 years old, Amotti has established himself as a prominent figure in the fitness community, renowned for his competitive spirit and unwavering commitment to excellence.

A fitness journey of dedication and resilience

Hailing from Seoul, South Korea, Amotti has garnered a substantial following for his fitness-focused content, captivating audiences with his dynamic workout routines and motivational messages. As a CrossFit enthusiast, he has achieved notable success, ranking 24th in the Asian men’s division in 2018 and 727th globally in 2020. These impressive standings on the international CrossFit leaderboard attest to his exceptional athleticism and skill in the realm of fitness competitions.

Social media influence and community engagement

On social media platforms like Instagram and YouTube, Amotti shares insights into his workout routines, training techniques, and fitness journey, amassing a considerable following of fitness enthusiasts eager to learn from his expertise. With 136k followers on Instagram alone, his vibrant feed showcases not only his dedication to fitness but also his involvement at the Seoul, South Korea based, Sweat on Seoul, a dynamic community where he collaborates with fellow athletes and gym owner Caro, a contestant from Physical: 100 Season 1.

From Show Me The Body participant to Physical: 100 Season 2 champion

Before gaining fame on Physical: 100, Amotti participated in Show Me The Body, a bodybuilding competition in South Korea. While he may not have emerged as the winner, his journey was characterized by positivity and gratitude towards his supporters. Documenting his experiences on Instagram, Amotti's reflections on competitive bodybuilding resonate with many, highlighting the challenges and triumphs inherent in the pursuit of physical fitness.

Throughout his journey on Physical: 100 Season 2 - Underground, Amotti captivated audiences with his exceptional athleticism, strategic prowess, and unwavering resilience. His victory in the competition served as a testament to his dedication and commitment to excellence, solidifying his status as a standout contestant and fan favorite.

In summary, Amotti's journey from a dedicated CrossFit enthusiast to the champion of Physical: 100 Season 2 - Underground exemplifies the power of determination, resilience, and community support in achieving success in the competitive world of fitness. As he continues to inspire and motivate others on his fitness journey, Amotti leaves a lasting legacy as a beacon of excellence and dedication in the fitness community.

