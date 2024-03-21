Who is Kim Chung Jae? Product designer dating Pachinko actress Jung Eun Chae

Jung Eun Chae, known for her role in the 2022 drama Pachinko confirmed her relationship with Kim Chung Jae. On March 21, a South Korean media outlet reported that the actress has been dating the product designer since last year.

In addition, Jung Eun Chae’s agency PROJECT HOSOO echoed the report relaying to the media, “It is true that the actress has been seeing Kim Chung Jae. Their relationship will flourish further as they get to know each other positively while spending precious times together.”

As the news broke out, many questions surfaced online regarding who is Kim Chung Jae, how Jung Eun Chae met her, and more. So, today, let's unfold them one by one.

Who is Pachinko actress Jung Eun Chae’s boyfriend Kim Chung Jae

Kim Chung Jae is known as a product designer who became a celebrity overnight after his appearance in MBC’s hit reality-variety program I Live Alone. He rapidly gained a significant fandom in 2017, when his idol-like looks with clear skin and glossy hair went viral online.

Netizens were shocked to learn that he isn’t actually in the entertainment field, but rather a product designer and appeared on the show as a good friend of entertainer Kian84. Upon learning more about him, fans were introduced to his charming personality, which skyrocketed his popularity even more, landing him several sports commercials and magazine shoots in the following months.

Advertisement

Later, he embarked on an active TV personality career upon signing a contract with Speeker Entertainment in 2017, following the success of his episode in I Live Alone.

He began appearing in many entertainment shows including MBC’s Point of Omniscient Interfere (2018), MBC Every1’s Video Star, and SBS’s Gifted & Talented Discovery Group, which has now been discontinued.

In 2019, Kim Chung Jae made his return to MBC with a guest appearance on episode 76 of the reality-variety show Where is My Home.

Later, he announced that he had decided to take a break as a TV personality since he would like to focus on his product design projects.

Jung Eun Chae and Kim Chung Jae’s relationship timeline

Though it’s not disclosed how the pair first met, Jung Eun Chae’s agency confirmed that the couple has been dating since last year.

Both of them also fall in the same age bracket, hence according to reports, they connected instantly and continued to express affection through liking each other’s posts on Instagram.

Moreover, a few days ago she also shared a video of her working on a sculpture in her boyfriend’s studio. As reported, the actress also posted photos with his acquaintance on more than one occasion.

Previously, the Anna actress also took to her Instagram and shared a story featuring Kim Chung Jae, hinting at their ongoing relationship.

More about actress Jung Eun Chae

Meanwhile, Jung Eun Chae embarked on an entertainment career as a model and TV host. Later she made a breakthrough in the film industry with her titular character in Nobody’s Daughter Haewon (2013), an acclaimed film by the auteur Hong Sang Soo.

She continued to rise to prominence in the following years with pivotal roles in films like The King (2017), The Great Battle (2018), Maybe We Broke Up (2023), and more.

She also cemented her popularity on the small screen with dramas like Pachinko (2022), Anna (2022), The King: Eternal Monarch (2020), The Guest (2018), Women In Our House (2011), and more.

Jung Eun Chae is now gearing up to make her appearance in the upcoming webtoon-based drama Jeong Nyeon, where she will be seen as Moon Ok Kyung, a key supporting role alongside actresses like Kim Tae Ri, Moon So Ri, Ra Mi Ran, Shin Ye Eun, and more.