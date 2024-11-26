ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo joins Lee Seung Gi for heartfelt remake of Because You're My Woman releasing on December 4; Details

K-pop fans are in for a delightful treat as ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo teams up with beloved singer and actor Lee Seung Gi for a special rendition of the hit song Because You’re My Woman. The heartfelt duet, titled Because You’re My Woman (With Cha Eun Woo), is set to be part of Lee Seung Gi’s highly anticipated 20th-anniversary commemorative album, With, which will drop on December 4.

On November 26, Lee Seung Gi teased this exciting collaboration by sharing a couple of photos of himself and Cha Eun Woo on social media. Accompanying the images was a caption that read, “2024 version of ‘Because You’re My Woman’ sung by the real younger man, coming soon.” This post has ignited excitement among fans eager to witness the harmonious blend of Lee Seung Gi’s seasoned vocals with Cha Eun Woo’s fresh and emotive tone.

Because You’re My Woman holds a special place in Lee Seung Gi’s career as his debut song released in 2004, garnering immense love and recognition from the public. This remake marks the first time the song is transformed into a duet after two decades, promising a nostalgic yet renewed experience. Cha Eun Woo is expected to infuse the track with his signature sweet voice and delicate emotional expressions, adding a contemporary twist to the classic melody.

Meanwhile, Lee Seung Gi’s commemorative album With features an impressive lineup of collaborations, showing Lee Seung Gi’s versatility. According to the recently unveiled tracklist on his official social media accounts, the album includes:

Turn Back Time featuring Lyn

Because You’re My Woman featuring Cha Eun Woo

Delete featuring Isu

Words That Are Hard to Say featuring Captain Planet

Unfinished Story featuring Lee Mu Jin

Each collaboration brings a unique flavor to the album, reflecting Lee Seung Gi’s journey and growth as an artist over the past 20 years. The inclusion of Cha Eun Woo not only bridges generations but also highlights the seamless integration of different musical styles and talents.

Fans can look forward to the release on December 4, where With promises to be a heartfelt homage to Lee Seung Gi’s illustrious career, enriched by the vibrant contributions of his esteemed collaborators.

