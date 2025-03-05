'BTS coming soon': Fans turn detectives with Unseen Memories and Run BTS Poly updates ahead of June reunion

On March 5, 2025, BigHit Music made a major announcement about BTS, sending fans into a frenzy with the news that something big was coming. Excitement is at an all-time high as ARMYs dive into full detective mode and make different theories.

On social media, BigHit Music shared exciting details regarding upcoming releases, fueling speculation about what is in store. The label revealed the following key dates. BTS 7 Moments will be available for pre-order on March 19, 2025, at 11 AM KST, and the release is set for April 2, 2025. The Run BTS Poly Highlight Package will be available for pre-order on April 8, 2025, at 11 AM KST, and the release is set for April 24, 2025.

These announcements have ignited fan theories, some serious, some humorous, while others remain confused about the recent update. Many are wondering if BTS' Moments will feature never-before-seen memories of the group, previously unreleased Run BTS footage, or something entirely unexpected.

One fan exclaimed that BTS had been planning since 2022 to release unseen memories and Run BTS footage this year, adding to the excitement as fans eagerly await their return in June. Another fan excitedly speculated whether it is connected to the Run BTS series. While the details remain unclear, one thing is certain: BTS is preparing for a highly anticipated comeback, generating immense excitement among ARMYs.

As fans eagerly await their reunion, here is a look at when each BTS member enlisted and their expected release dates. Jin enlisted on December 13, 2022, and was released on June 12, 2024. J-Hope enlisted on April 18, 2023, and got released on October 17, 2024. RM enlisted on December 11, 2023, and is expected to be released on June 10, 2025. Jimin enlisted on December 12, 2023, and is expected to be released on June 11, 2025.

V enlisted on December 12, 2023, and is expected to be released on June 11, 2025. Jungkook enlisted on December 12, 2023, and is expected to be released on June 11, 2025. The last member, Suga, enlisted on September 22, 2023, as a public service worker and is expected to be released on June 21, 2025. Suga will be the last member to be released from mandatory military service.

With all members set to complete their service by mid-2025, BTS' long-awaited reunion is now near. Fans are eagerly counting down the days, looking forward to their return.