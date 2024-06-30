WINNER's Mino and Block B's P.O on a double date? Viral PIC raises speculation about rappers' dating lives

WINNER's Mino and Block B's P.O were allegedly spotted enjoying a double date together at a restaurant in a viral video. Dating lives in the K-pop industry are kept secret with utmost privacy and most often idols deny their romantic involvement with anyone. Fans get curious about their favorite idols' dating lives. The viral video has fans speculating about their love lives.

WINNER's Mino and Block B's P.O speculated to be enjoying a double date in a video

WINNER's Mino and Block B's P.O were allegedly seen by Netizens enjoying their time on a double date. The video shared on a social media site of the speculated video of the two idols with two more women made rounds on the internet. P.O was also seen feeding one of the women sitting with them which amplified the situation further. While some fans believe that Mino and P.O were on a date, others claim that they are friends with the women.

The rappers have known each other since high school and at one point also shared a flat. They have appeared on variety shows together and have displayed their strong friendship bond.

More about WINNER's Mino and Block B's P.O

WINNER is a 4 member band with Jinu, Hoony, Mino and Seungyoon. The group debuted in 2013. Really Really was their claim to fame. The earworm was stuck in everyone’s head when it came out.

Mino is the rapper and songwriter of the group. He made his official debut as a soloist in November 2018 with XX.

P.O kicked off his career as part of Block B in April 2011. Block B consists of members Taeil, B-Bomb, Jaehyo, U-Kwon, Park Kyung, Zico, and P.O.

P.O is the rapper of the group. Additionally, he is also an actor and has worked and will be appearing in the drama Good Partner in July.

