WINNER’s Mino admits to ‘leaving his workplace’ during military service duties amid police investigation; know more

WINNER member Mino was accused of escaping mandatory duties as a social service agent and investigation was underway against him. He reportedly appeared three times for questioning by the police authorities, after the case was opened three months ago. During the third time, he changed his statement, finally admitting to the charges of dereliction of duty, as reported by K-media outlet The Fact on March 31. He might face legal consequences for the same.

The National Investigation Headquarters of the National Police Agency announced at a regular press conference held on March 31, "We conducted the third attendance investigation (of Mino) on the 26th." They also mentioned the confirmation of the K-pop that he indeed performed his social service duties poorly. As per the police, "he generally admitted to leaving his place of work during working hours." The police will now decide whether to press charges against the WINNER member based on his statement and evidence collected during searches of his home and workplace.

If proven guilty, they will take appropriate legal measures against him. The police started investigating the case, following a formal request by the Military Manpower Administration at the end of last year, after suspicions of Mino escaping his social service work were raised. In December 2024, the case was opened against him, and charges of violating the Military Service Act were levied against him. In January 2025, K-media Dispatch's investigation also resulted in similar accusations of his dereliction of duty.

He reportedly started to escape duties after transferring his work location from the Mapo Facility Management Corporation to the Mapo Resident Convenience Facility in March 2023. Following the accusations from media personnel, he denied the charges of violating the Military Service Act on January 24, 2025, and stated that he “served normally.” Following his statement, his agency, YG Entertainment also responded to the same.

They mentioned, "It is difficult to confirm the details of the artist’s military service. However, the reason for sick leave is an extension of the treatment he was receiving before enlisting. All other vacations were used according to the regulations.”