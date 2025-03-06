Wish Your Death begins production: Cast, plot and all we know about Jeon So Young, Kang Mi Na's Netflix horror show

Netflix is set to send chills down your spine with its upcoming horror series, Wish You Death (working title). The streaming giant has officially confirmed the production and revealed an exciting cast lineup featuring Jeon So Young, Kang Mi Na, Baek Sun Ho, Hyun Woo Seok, and Lee Hyo Ju in key roles. Netflix shared two images on March 6, 2025.

Wish You Death follows a group of high school students who receive ominous death prophecies through a cursed wish-granting application (Kirigo). Initially dismissed as a harmless prank, the application soon proves to be terrifyingly real as their lives spiral into a nightmare.

As they desperately struggle to escape their gruesome fates, they begin to uncover the sinister origins of the app. Will they find a way to break free, or is something even more menacing lurking in the shadows? The answers will unfold as the series airs.

Advertisement

Newcomer Jeon So Young will portray Se A, a dedicated member of the Seorin High School track team. Brave and determined, she never hesitates to help her friends in times of danger. As one of the central characters, Se A is resolute in uncovering the dark secrets behind the mysterious application.

Kang Mi Na takes on the role of Na Ri, a striking beauty admired by her peers. Popular and confident, she refuses to believe in Se A’s warnings about the deadly consequences of the cursed app, dismissing it as mere superstition.

Baek Sun Ho will play Geon Woo Se, Se A’s secret boyfriend, who unexpectedly becomes entangled in the horrifying curse, putting their relationship and lives at risk.

Advertisement

Hyun Woo Seok steps into the role of Ha Jun, a coding enthusiast who approaches the situation with logic and a systematic mindset, determined to uncover the truth behind the eerie application.

Lee Hyo Ju will portray Hyung Wook, a prankster at the same school who loves goofing around with friends but soon learns that some jokes can turn into nightmares.

The high school horror genre has always captivated audiences, and with its fresh cast and intriguing storyline, Wish You Death is already generating buzz. As soon as Netflix released the confirmed cast lineup along with promotional images, fans flooded social media with congratulations and excitement, eagerly anticipating the eerie thrills the series promises to deliver.

Stay tuned for more updates on Wish You Death!