VIRAL PHOTO: Thalapathy Vijay’s wife Sangeetha gets clicked as she enjoys a meal in London

Thalapathy Vijay has been basking in the glory of his professional life, be it the massive success of his last film The GOAT or the excitement building up for his final film Thalapathy 69. On the other hand, the actor’s personal life stays under wraps since he happens to keep it extremely low-key. Recently, a picture of his wife, Sangeetha, went viral on the internet, as she was spotted in London.

Well, Thalapathy Vijay’s wife, Sangeetha Sornalingam, rarely makes an appearance on social media and is never really seen out and about in public. Hence, the recent picture of the star wife has gone viral on social media, wherein she can be seen seated inside a restaurant in London and enjoying a delectable meal.

Check out the picture here:

For the unversed, Thalapathy Vijay met Sangeetha, a Sri Lankan Tamil, back in 1996. She happened to be the star’s die-hard fan and the two met during one of Thalapathy’s shooting schedules in Chennai.

Thereafter, they fell in love and eventually tied the knot in August 1999. Their union commenced by following both Hindu and Christian rituals. The couple is blessed with a son, Sanjay (born in 2000) and a daughter, Divya (born in 2005). Both the star kids have made brief appearances in their father’s films.

Since Thalapathy prefers to keep his personal life away from media glare, baseless speculation and conjecture about the same often make headlines.

Advertisement

For instance, back in 2023, certain rumors claimed that Thalapathy and his wife Sangeetha might be heading for a divorce after 22 years of marriage. However, as clarified later, this buzz was completely baseless and out of context, and the duo are very happy and together in bliss.

On the work front, Thalapathy Vijay is gearing up for his last film, Thalapathy 69, before stepping into his full-time career in politics. While his fans are all excited to witness him in action on the celluloid, they are also bittersweet about the fact that Thalapathy would be bidding adieu to the movies once and for all.

ALSO READ: 'We have dedicated ourselves to audience as Gods': When Allu Arjun weighed in on nepotism debate - THROWBACK