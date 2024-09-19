What is 'awake craniotomy' that helped Jr NTR's fan to undergo brain surgery while watching his film

While being an actor or a public figure is not easy, there are a lot of perks to being a celebrity. Besides money and fame, actors are often considered literally ‘gods’ by their fans and well-wishers. The love and admiration that they get from their audience is unbelievable. On a similar note, a rather surprising incident from Andhra Pradesh has surfaced where a patient watched Jr NTR’s film while undergoing brain surgery. Check out the pictures below!

As per a report in India Today, doctors of a government hospital performed serious brain surgery on a 55-year-old woman named Anantalakshmi. While she was being operated on, the medical professionals allowed her to watch superstar Jr NTR's film, Adhurs, on a tablet. As a result, she felt comfortable and the two-and-a-half-hour procedure went smoothly.

For the unversed, this unique approach is called 'awake craniotomy'. This allows the patient to remain conscious and engaged throughout the complex medical procedure. In medical terms, an awake craniotomy, also called awake brain surgery, is a brain surgery procedure performed while the patient is awake and conscious. Although it was originally used to treat epilepsy, the procedure is often used to remove brain tumors.

During an awake brain surgery, the patient is fully awake and can even communicate with the surgical team. This helps the surgeon to avoid damaging areas of the brain that control critical functions. Awake craniotomy allows the surgeon to test the brain before any significant move and to monitor the patient's function throughout the surgery.

Advertisement

Coming back to Anantalakshmi, the A Kothapalli resident was diagnosed with a brain tumor after she complained of symptoms like numbness in her limbs and persistent headaches. The woman was diagnosed with a 3.3 x 2.7 cm tumor on the left side of her brain. She opted for a government hospital due to expensive treatment costs at private hospitals. At present, the doctors have successfully removed the tumor while ensuring the patient’s comfort.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Jr NTR has collaborated with filmmaker Siva Kortala for his upcoming movie Devara: Part 1. Apart from the RRR actor, the film will feature Bollywood actors Saif Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor. The Jr NTR starrer is scheduled to hit the silver screen on September 27, 2024.

ALSO READ: Jani Master case: Day after being charged under POCSO, Pushpa choreographer gets arrested in Goa