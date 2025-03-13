Kim Soo Hyun dating row: Did Won Bin quit THIS habit for Kim Sae Ron during The Man from Nowhere shoot? Know here

Won Bin has been making headlines once again due to his association with the late actress Kim Sae Ron. The actor, who is known to be a non-smoker, wasn't one until December 2009. Many speculated that he quit because of his wife, Lee Na Young, but the actual reason was different and even more heartwarming, showcasing his considerate side. Amidst the ongoing digging of past events of Kim Sae Ron, due to her dating controversy with Kim Soo Hyun, this particular event of Won Bin came to light.

Won Bin filmed The Man from Nowhere (2010) with child actress Kim Sae Ron, when she was just 10 years old. The actor, who was three decades older than her, cared for her like a father figure. As per a resurfaced 2017 report of Hans Economy, the actor quit smoking during the filming of the action thriller, as little Kim Sae Ron was around. It was reported that Won Bin had not smoked since then.

Kim Sae Ron's acting in the film was greatly appreciated, and she was even honored with two Best Actress awards at the Korean Film Awards and the Max Film Awards, showcasing a promising future.

She was also nominated for a third award at the Baeksang Arts Awards. Owing to the cast's stellar performance, The Man from Nowhere became Korea’s highest-grossing film in 2010. Since then, Won Bin and Kim Sae Ron have been each other's cheerleaders and maintained a good bond. Besides quitting smoking, several other of his past instances surrounding Kim Sae Ron also received appreciation from fans. The junior actress back then received a lot of gifts from him, including a laptop. She even reportedly said that she would like to be a "righteous" man like him.

Advertisement

As per a N Entertainments report, Won Bin even tried to pay off the actress' 700 million debt that she accumulated from her former agency GOLDMEDALIST (owned by Kim Soo Hyun), paying off her 2022 DUI case fines and compensation. Won Bin also visited her funeral home at Songpa-gu, Seoul, and was seen wiping his tears with his sleeves and tissues at her wake while talking to acquaintances, as reported by K-media Chosun Ilbo on February 17.