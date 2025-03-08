Yoo Ah In to appear in The Match despite drug scandal, director Kim Hyung Ju confirms

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to drug addiction

Yoo Ah In will appear in The Match despite his involvement in a drug scandal that delayed the film’s release, director Kim Hyung Ju confirmed. According to Korean Times, Kim Hyung Ju clarified that although advertising materials had been changed to remove Yoo, it was not possible to take him off the movie itself.

Kim Hyung Ju said, stressing that the interplay between the primary characters was fundamental to the plot of the movie, "since it's a story about two people, there were structural issues”.

Despite the Yoo Ah In’s controversy, the director expressed hope that audiences would focus on the film’s artistic value. “From a director’s perspective, the film was already wounded before it was released, and I didn’t want to make additional wounds,” he said.

After his conviction for illicit drug usage, Yoo Ah In—real name Uhm Hong Sik—has been at the center of debate. The 38-year-old was sentenced to one year by the Seoul Central District Court after being found guilty of regularly taking the anesthetic medication propofol.

Prosecutors originally sought a four-year sentence, but the Hellbound actor received a shorter term, which was later suspended by an appellate court. His legal troubles caused several delays for The Match, a highly anticipated movie about Go prodigy Lee Chang-ho.

The Match, revolves around intense mentor-disciple relationship and rivalry between genuine Go legends Cho Hun Hyun and Lee Chang Ho. Lee Byung Hun portrays Cho Hun Hyun, the first Korean champion of the elite Ing Cup in 1988, who later nurtures the young prodigy under his direction in 1984.

Lee Chang Ho's skills surpass his superior as the plot advances, which encourages Cho Hun Hyun to set on a mission to recover his old fame.

Originally slated for a Netflix release, The Match will instead open in theaters, a move endorsed by its distributor, BY4M Studio. Kim Hyung Ju was glad to see this happen, saying, "We originally geared up for a theatrical release. I believe theaters are what make a movie a movie, so I was glad to meet the audience in this venue."

“Beyond technique, it was also challenging to convey the psychology of the players in the stillness of the game,” director added.

The Match is set to premiere in theaters on March 26.

