Have The Match co-stars Lee Byung Hun and Yoo Ah In spoken since latter's drug trial? Actor reveals

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to drug addiction.

Renowned South Korean actor Lee Byung Hun recently spoke about his role in the upcoming film The Match and his experience working alongside Yoo Ah In, whose involvement in a drug scandal led to the film’s indefinite postponement. During a press conference held on March 19 at CGV Yongsan I’Park Mall in Seoul, Lee candidly discussed the challenges the film faced before securing a theatrical release, his thoughts on his co-star’s performance, and his hopes for the film’s reception.

Despite the controversy surrounding his co-star, Lee Byung Hun had nothing but praise for Yoo Ah In’s commitment to the role. Speaking about their collaboration, he highlighted the younger actor’s ability to fully immerse himself in his character, delivering an intense and realistic performance. As quoted by Kbizoom, “He did an excellent job. A film shines not just because of one actor, but because of the chemistry of all the actors. From that perspective, I think we worked together very well,” Lee shared.

Despite their professional rapport, Lee also revealed that he has not been in contact with Yoo Ah In since the film’s production wrapped. “We haven’t been in contact; not even once. To be honest, we weren’t the type to call each other even before,” he admitted, making it clear that their relationship was strictly professional.

The Match is a gripping biographical sports drama that revolves around the intense rivalry between Cho Hun Hyun, played by Lee Byung Hun, and his mentee-turned-rival Lee Chang Ho, portrayed by Yoo Ah In. Director Kim Hyung Joo spent years developing the film, meticulously crafting an interesting story that captures the brilliance of the two Go masters. Lee Byung Hun acknowledged the director’s dedication, expressing his hope that the film will be well-received by audiences despite the challenges it faced.

Advertisement

The Match, originally completed in 2021, was anticipated to be one of the most compelling sports dramas in recent years, with a strong cast and an engaging story centered around the real-life rivalry between legendary Go players. Furthermore, the film was initially set for a Netflix release. However, plans were abruptly put on hold after Yoo Ah In became embroiled in a drug-related controversy, casting uncertainty over the film’s future.

For years, the fate of The Match remained unclear, with many questioning whether it would ever see the light of day. However, with the support of distributor By4M Studio, the film finally secured a theatrical release and is now slated to premiere on March 26, 2025.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with alcohol or substance abuse, please reach out to the authorities and report it. There are several helplines available for the same.