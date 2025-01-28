YoonA’s The Tyrant's Chef confirms Lee Chae Min, Kang Hanna and Choi Gwihwa in main roles for historical rom-com

The upcoming historical romance drama, The Tyrant's Chef has finally locked its cast list and is all set to begin filming as soon the schedule is finalised. After the stepping down of Park Sung Hoon from the project, Lee Chae Min became the new lead, starring alongside YoonA. Kang Hanna and Choi Gwihwa have also been confirmed to join them in the drama, as per K-media reports.

The Tyrant's Chef revealed its production team and cast on January 24. The new tvN Saturday-Sunday drama will reportedly begin filming this month, according to a report from IZE. It will mark the first production session of the tvN drama directed by Jang Tae Yoo. As per the report, most of the scenes featuring the YoonA will be shot during this segment of the production.

The Tyrant's Chef is a blend of time-travel, fantasy, survival,and romance. Starring YoonA as Yeon Ji Yeong, a talented French chef, the drama takes viewers on a 500-year journey through time. When Yeon Ji Yeong travels back in time, she meets the infamous King Yeon San Gun (played by Lee Chae Min), notorious for his brutal reign, but also revered as a connoisseur of fine cuisine. In modern times, he is the owner of her work place– a restaurant.

Besides Lee Chae Min and YoonA, the Saturday-Sunday drama features Kang Hanna and Choi Gwihwa in pivotal roles. KNag Han Na plays Kang Mok Jo, a beautiful woman who captivates King Yeon San Gun with her charms and becomes his concubine. She might create some jealous elements between the king and Yeon Ji Yeong. Choi Gwihwa stars as Prince Je Seon, a problematic member of the Joseon royal family and King Yeon San Gun's biggest rival.

Advertisement

The production team of The Tyrant's Chef said, "Set in the era of a fictional king in Joseon, we plan to draw the extreme synergy created by people with different colors and tastes meeting and completing it." As per them, the series will be liked by viewers and they will feel connected with it, due to its sweet romantic elements. They asked fans to "look forward to it." This captivating K-drama promises a unique and comforting viewing experience.

ALSO READ: Girls’ Generation’s YoonA reveals honing cooking skills for A Tyrant’s Chef; teases filming progress