Your Honor FIRST LOOK: Son Hyun Joo and Kim Myung Min go to lengths to protect their sons in teaser; Watch

Your Honor is a much-anticipated series starring Son Hyun Joo, Kim Myung Min and more which is all set to premiere in August. It is a remake of the 2017 Israeli series Kvodo, which was also reimagined in an American series in 2020. The law crime drama tells the story of two fathers and their relationship with their sons.

Your Honor teaser and poster

On July 1, ENA dropped the poster and the first teaser of their upcoming drama Your Honor. The teaser shows that a car accident takes place and the victim dies. Kim Myung Min can be seen mourning his son's death. On the other hand, the stoic judge So Hyun Joo's son is the one who was behind the wheel. The war between two fathers initiates as one tries to seek justice and the other tries to protect.

More about Your Honor

The ENA drama Your Honor will premiere on August 12. The drama will include 10 episodes which will air every Monday and Tuesday. Son Hyun Joo, Kim Myung Min, Kim Do Hoon, Heo Nam Jun, and more will be leading the crime thriller.

It tells the story of two fathers who would do anything to protect their sons. The two fathers have very different lives and have brought up their sons in very different ways. But they will do anything to save their sons.

Kim Do Hoon will be taking on the role of Song Ho Young, who is entered with top scores into the best university. He grew up under his upright judge father, Song Pan Ho, played by Son Hyun Joo. Heo Nam Jun plays the violent and cruel student, Kim Sang Hyuk. He easily shakes his father Kim Kang Heon's cold composure, who is a crime boss. Kim Myung Min appears as his father, Kim Kang Heon.

The project has been directed by Yoo Jong Sun, who is also known for Descendants of the Sun, What's Wrong With Secretary Kim, and more. It was written by Kim Jae Hwan, who also wrote for Boyhood.

