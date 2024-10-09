'You’re unemployed?’: When BTS’ J-Hope was confused about whether to celebrate fan's sudden confession

BTS’ J-Hope truly has one of the best sense of humor in K-pop. His sunny personality never fails to bring smiles to fans’ faces but sometimes it makes them roll on the floor as well. This was one of those hilarious moments when the K-pop idol couldn’t figure out if he should celebrate an ARMY’s graduation or feel bad for another fan’s unemployment, leaving everyone in stitches with his expression.

During a V LIVE session in 2019, J-Hope was happily reading fans’ comments. An ARMY wrote that it was their graduation day and he was truly happy for the person. He clapped and congratulated them with a bright smile saying,” It’s a new beginning”. However, the next comment took him by surprise. To double-check he asked, “You’re unemployed?”.

He was truly confused by the fan’s sudden confession and didn’t know what to do for a moment. He seemed like he was truly concerned but didn’t let it show and clapped for them anyway, awkwardly saying, “It’s only a beginning.”

His expression was extremely hilarious. In particular, the pause he took between reading the comment and responding to it with an awkward nod and too much blinking. The clip later went viral on the internet and fans couldn’t stop laughing at his hilarious response. ARMYs also praised his subtle humor.

Advertisement

Watch the clip here:

Meanwhile, J-Hope is now gearing up to return home after completing his 18-month-long mandatory military service. Back in Paril 2023, he became the second BTS member following Jin to enlist for the service as an active duty soldier. After his initial training, he received an early promotion as a corporal and platoon leader. His expectation marksmanship and first-aid skills earned him much recognition in the military.

Now all eyes are on his next activity after the discharge. He wouldn’t be able to reunite with the remaining BTS members (except Jin) before 2025, so fans are especially excited about his solo endeavors.

His last EP HOPE ON THE STREET Vol. 1 arrived back in March along with a six-episode docu-series of the same name. Through these two releases, J-Hope once again showed his true passion for dance.

ALSO READ: 5 K-pop star fashion faux pas that taught us what not to do; From EXO's D.O.'s stage outfit to Red Velvet’s ‘ripped’ denims