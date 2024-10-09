5 K-pop star fashion faux pas that taught us what not to do; From EXO's D.O.'s stage outfit to Red Velvet’s ‘ripped’ denims

K-pop and fashion go hand-in-hand. Over the many years, K-pop idols have massively influenced the ever-changing fashion world. Especially, with the globalization of the industry in recent years, many groups have become the driving force behind trends that also shaped the global fashion scene.

From BTS, and BLACKPINK to NewJeans, and ILLIT, the most active K-pop acts of all generations are currently ambassadors for many popular global fashion brands. While they have been widely recognized for their innovative and unique styles, influencing fans across the world, it’s not the same always. Fashion fails are a big part of the K-pop industry and today we will revisit some of the biggest star faux pas that taught us what not to do when stepping out.

5 K-pop star fashion faux pas that taught us what not to do

1. EXO’s D.O.’s Wolf and Beauty stage outfit

EXO members’ Wolf and Beauty-era outfits were really questionable and fans often criticized their stylists for dressing them in the most bizarre clothes. However, it crossed the level during the SBS Inkigayo performance. All members were dressed in questionable clothes but D.O.’s puffy-sleeve tee was just an absolute disaster. Many fans even compared him to Disney princesses, except that the EXO member looked just so out of place. This is undoubtedly one of the worst stage outfits in K-pop ever and even the charming D.O. couldn't look good in it. The takeaway is when under the spotlight, always wear flattering clothes and most importantly your bottom and top should not be mismatched.

2. Red Velvet’s ‘ripped’ jeans

Red Velvet members are known for their signature elegant and chic fashion. But their outfits for THE RED concept photos are one of the ‘best’ fashion fails in K-pop ever. Their stylists took the ‘ripped’ jeans concept a bit too far and ended up with bottoms that neither looked like pants nor shorts. On top of that, it completely looked unflattering on the members and even their visuals couldn’t save the outfits. Kids, experiment with your clothes but never too much that it ends up looking like nothing.

3. TWICE’s Jeongyeon’s blazer

Following her health issues, Jeongyeon gained some weight but it shouldn’t cost her fashion, don’t you agree? But fans are convinced that she is TWICE’s stylist’s least favorite. Her stage outfits have been severely lacking. Take a look at this photo here, she is wearing a white shirt with a black tie underneath a plaid blazer. This look could have been a ‘slay’ instead it fell apart all because of the overwhelming amount of jewellery. Accessorizing is an important part of styling but too much of it can lead to a complete fashion disaster.

4. BLACKPINK’s Lisa in cabbage dress

Fans can never forget this moment, one of the worst stage outfits in K-pop again. During BLACKPINK’s first online concert in 2021, Jisoo, Jennie, and Rosé looked so in sync with their sparkly fitted outfits. However, Lisa was given a green dress which could have looked really good but was ruined with the chunky balls of fluff. In addition, her dual-toned video game-style boots not only didn’t match her dress but also made her look so out of place among the group. Many even compared her look to a green cabbage. Seems like It’s not a good idea to channel Met Gala when it’s not.

5. How much is too much? Yeonjun doesn’t know

Many K-media outlets’ headlines were like this back in 2022, when TXT's Yeonjun was at the airport, dressed in Gucci head-to-toe. As a brand ambassador, he did right by dressing up in their clothes, especially before attending a show of Gucci. However, it was just too much with the big logo on his blazer and the big duffle bag. Rather than fashionable, it made him look bizarre, and many even questioned if he was trying to be a ‘human Gucci’.

When talking about the biggest K-pop, we must mention BTS, a megastar group that doesn't just have a huge impact on the global music scene, but on fashion too. However, almost all their early hairstyles were disasters. Neither did their hair match their clothes nor them as people, teaching us it’s always best to keep your hairstyle minimal.

Which of these K-pop fashion faux shock you the most?

