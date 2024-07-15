ZEROBASEONE announces TIMELESS WORLD tour schedule; Concerts to kick off from Seoul in September

ZEROBASEONE revealed the schedule for TIMELESS WORLD, which will mark their first world tour. The group debuted in July 2023 and this world tour will be a big step for the rookie group. The group had made their latest comeback this May with their third mini album You Had Me At HELLO alongside the vibrant music video of Feel the POP.

ZEROBASEONE gears up for world tour TIMELESS WORLD

On July 15, WAKEONE announced the schedule for their first world tour TIMELESS WORLD. The concert would kick off in September in Seoul and end in December in Kanagawa. The group would be touring Singapore, Bangkok, Manila, Jakarta, Macau, Aichi, and Kanagawa.

Excitement runs high as international fans would be able to see their favorite idols perform live. ZEROBASEONE is known for its energetic and vibrant performances. Check the schedule below.

ZEROBASEONE was formed as the members finished at the top spots on Boys Planet and the multinational group signed their contract with WAKEONE. The group made its debut on July 10th 2023 and broke sales records on the Hanteo chart with YOUTH IN THE SHADE. The music video for In Bloom also garnered millions of views and love from fans worldwide.

It is a nine-member group that includes the leader Sung Han Bin, Chinese member Zhang Hao is the centre and the main vocalist and other members Kim Ji Woong, Zhang Hao, Seok Matthew, Kim Tae Rae, Ricky, Kim Gyu Vin, Park Gun Wook, and Han Yu Jin. Their agency WAKEONE also manages artists like Kep1er which was formed during Girls Planet 999 and soloist Roy Kim.

They released their second album MELTING POINT along with the music video of the title track CRUSH. Their first comeback set multiple records for the group.

