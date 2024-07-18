5 times Samantha Ruth Prabhu proved she’s the QUEEN of drapes with sartorial saree choices

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is one of the top South Indian actresses, who is also known for her stellar style game. Be it a dress, a bohemian look, a kurta set, or even a saree - she knows what looks best on her and puts on her fashionable foot forward looking like the diva she is. However, her love for sarees is unmatchable.

The Citadel actress has time and again shown off her love for sarees, and today we have compiled 5 looks of her proving how exquisite taste she has when it comes to six yards of elegance. Without any further ado, let’s jump straight into it and see how Sam has styled her looks.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu in a sheer organza

The Kushi actress once donned a pinkish red sheer organza saree from Raw Mango that featured beautiful floral printed detailings all over it. Sam paired it with a matching blouse. Styled by Preetam Jukalker, Samantha’s look was accentuated by a ruby necklace from Amrapali Jewels.

She chose for a minimalistic makeup look. With a dewy-finish look, soft coral blushes, pinkish eyeshadow, lots of mascara, defined brows, pink lip shade, and a bindi completed her look. Her hairstylist let her luscious hair in beachy curls.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu in Raw Mango

Samantha Ruth Prabhu once opted for an indigo cotton saree with linear printed detailing with a broad border from the Raw Mango’s collection. She completed it with a boat-necked blouse and paired the look with a Kundan necklace along with matching earrings from Sheetal Zaveri.

Styled by Preetham Jukalker, her look was completed with a minimalistic makeover, including some skin tint, defined brows, brown smokey eyes, nude pink lip shade, and a bindi. She tied her hair in a low bun, adding more definition to the look.

Samantha looks gorgeous in beautiful white saree

Sam is known for exuding regalness when it comes to draping sarees. For Shaakuntalam promotions, the actress wore a gorgeous white sheer saree from Aikeyah’s collection. She paired it with a sleeveless blouse intricately designed with golden embellishments.

The saree featured floral embroidery with white thread woven all over it. Samantha styled her look with two dainty earrings and glam makeup. She accentuated it with lots of blush, contour, and smokey eyes with kohled waterline, defined brows and nude lipstick. The actress left her hair open in soft curls.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu walks in style in a pink saree

Samantha never not slays in sarees. She knows what looks best on her and that she can carry any look with much grace and finesse. For an event, the actress was spotted wearing a solid fuchsia pink saree with a matching noodle-strap blouse.

However, it’s a huge cape which she paired with the saree that added more charm and definition to her whole attire. The actress completed the look with a diamond drop sleek neckpiece from Nishka Jewellery and served ‘hawtness’ in her short hair and glam makeover.

Samantha in a hand-painted saree

Samantha Ruth Prabhu once donned a beautiful hand-painted saree from Archana Jaju’s brand. The golden detailing on the saree and the beautiful bird motifs accentuated the look.

She paired it with a golden blouse and completed it with statement jhumkas and a stack of bangles in one hand. With smokey eyes, defined brows, nude glossy lips and a sleek tied bun added all the charm needed for this look.

Doesn’t Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s saree wardrobe scream ‘elegance’ in every sense? What do you think? Let us know your favorite look among the five in the comments.

