5 celebs ft Priyanka Chopra, Rashmika Mandanna, and others who nailed yellow look and exuded golden hour glamor at Ambani wedding festivities

The luxurious and extravagant wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant was certainly a spectacle of opulence and glamour. This big fat Indian wedding was a feast for the eyes, with celebrities pulling out all the stops for their fashion moments. With various Bollywood celebs like Ananya Panday, Rashmika Mandanna, and others serving us looks one after the other, we were left swooning over certain silhouettes and styles. But, amidst the sea of shimmering outfits, one color stood out - yellow.

Bollywood’s brightest stars brought a sunny disposition to the opulent celebrations, dazzling in this golden and vivacious hue. From the sunshine hues to bold mustard tones, celebrities embraced this lavish sunny hue with unparalleled style and elegance. While many celebrities opted for traditional Indian wear in rich jewel tones, we spotted 5 celebs who chose to shine in yellow and captured the sunny spirit of the celebrations.

5 celebs who made heads turn with their vibrant yellow ensembles at the Ambani wedding:

Take notes from Priyanka Chopra on how to slay a monotone yellow lehenga like a pro

Radiating in a yellow monotone lehenga, Priyanka Chopra served a bomb look in a Tarun Tahiliani couture. The global icon's choice of color was a bold and refreshing departure from the usual opulent tones often seen at weddings. Styled by Ami Patel, the racy and plunging neckline of PC’s blouse flaunted her decolletage along with her toned midriff. The monotone lehenga had 3D embroidered flowers and petals from the designer’s upcoming couture collection.

Priyanka's lehenga also featured sequin along with intricate embroidery, giving it a luxurious and regal look. She paired the lehenga with a flowing dupatta gracefully pinned over one shoulder, completing the elegant ensemble.

Accessorizing her look in the best way possible, the Bulgari brand ambassador opted for the brand’s showstopping High Jewellery Necklace from their archival. She accentuated her look with a magnificent Serpenti Incantati masterpiece watch priced at a whopping INR 66,58,000. With her tresses cascading down her shoulders, Priyanka Chopra added a bold red lip to her glam and looked absolutely mesmerizing.

Rashmika Mandanna in yellow Sheetal Batra ensemble

The Animal actress, Rashmika Mandanna, turned heads at the lavish Ambani wedding in a stunning yellow ensemble. Ditching the most sought-after deeper hues for weddings, this actress’ choice of a sunshine yellow hue was a refreshing treat to sore eyes.

Rashmika opted for a beautiful white and yellow silk lehenga designed by Sheetal Batra. The intricate embroidery and embellishments on the lehenga were complemented by a matching blouse and a flowing dupatta. The actress opted for a double dupatta - one white and a matching yellow one that complemented her look perfectly. This Amna Glaze Mustard lehenga is priced at INR 1,25,000.

For her glam, this style icon went for subtle dewy makeup with a dash of bronzer on her cheeks and shimmer brown on her eyelids. Makeup artist Riddhima Sharma finished Rashmika’s look with pinkish-nude matte lipstick, highlighted eyebrows, and tons of mascara on the eyes.

When it came to jewellery, Rashmika opted for a statement polki and emerald choker set with matching earrings which she paired with mix-and-match bangle kadas.

Pooja Hegde dazzled in a yellow lehenga

Pooja Hegde looked ethereal as she picked a stunning yellow lehenga to make a striking appearance at the Ambani wedding. The Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actress dazzled in a House of Masaba ensemble in an opulent rich yellow hue. The intricate embroidery on her outfit was truly mesmerizing, while the flowy silhouette made her look like a modern-day princess.

This Imarti lehenga is adorned with Vyajanam motif in dori, sitara kaam, and is further embellished with gota details. With tulle full-sleeves, the blouse featured a plunging neckline while the organza dupatta added the perfect amount of flare to the ensemble. This stunning yellow lehenga comes with a heavy price tag of INR 4,00,000.

Styled by celebrity stylist Tanvi Ghavri, Pooja's choice of jewelry was equally captivating. She accessorized her look with a statement necklace in polki and green stones with matching earrings that perfectly complemented the golden lehenga. With her tresses tied in a half-up hairdo, Pooja opted for subtle glam, nude lip gloss, and a tiny stone bindi to finish her look. Her overall appearance was a perfect blend of traditional and contemporary.

Ananya Panday looks refreshing in a yellow mermaid lehenga with a racy blouse

Bringing her A-game to the table, Ananya Panday made sure she turned a few heads with her sartorial choices at Anant and Radhika’s wedding. Slaying a sunflower yellow lehenga, the Pati Patni Aur Woh actress looked breathtaking in a custom-made Arpita Mehta lehenga. The backless and halter neckline of this chic-y blouse was sultry and a perfect blend of modern meets tradition. Ananya paired this strappy blouse with a matching embroidered lehenga and dupatta.

This Arpita Mehta lehenga featured the designer’s signature floral pattern, crafted with tone-on-tone detailing. It showcased a meticulously hand-embroidered mermaid embellished with mirror, cut dana, and thread work.

Stylist Priyanka Kapadia Badani styled this Gen-Z diva in a way that made her stand out of the crowd. Ananya opted for a chunky polki necklace along with matching earrings and a maang tika with green beads. For her hair, this fashionista pulled off a messy bun, while her glam was on point with a peachy and dewy finish.

Manushi Chhillar gave off a perfect golden glow in an Osaa by Adarsh lehenga

Donning a stunning yellow lehenga from Osaa by Adarsh’s unreleased collection, Manushi Chhillar looked striking. For Anant and Radhika’s haldi ceremony, the former Miss World opted for a honey gold embroidered lehenga set. Her subtle yet dreamy lehenga perfectly complemented the celebratory mood of the occasion.

The lehenga featured dainty floral embroidery with a highlighting border in golden sequin and zari. Adding the perfect amount of bling to the rather subtle lehenga skirt was the blingy heavily embellished blouse. Featuring sequin and gota work, the racy blouse had applique danglers that added charm to the blouse’s hemline. Going with the classic color block technique, Manushi styled her yellow lehenga with a mint green organza dupatta with gota work along its hemline.

Styling her look glamorously, the diva opted for clean matte makeup with smokey eyes and a winged eyeliner. She added a pink lippy to accentuate her look further and styled her tresses down with a subtle blow dry. For accessories, Manushi ditched it all and kept it simple with a statement choker, added a multi-colored potli bag, and called it a day.

Yellow was undoubtedly the color of the season at the grand Ambani wedding and these celebs aced it all and how!

Which of these looks do you think was the best one? Comment down below and let us know.

