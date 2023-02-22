A look at Kiara Advani’s statement wedding jewellery that took her stunning bridal looks up a notch

What’s the first thing you notice when celebrity wedding pictures surface on social media? We bet it’s their beautiful ensembles. However, much to our surprise, Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra’s wedding pictures caught our fancy not just for the gorgeous outfits, but also the statement wedding jewellery that Kiara wore for each of her wedding functions. The maximal, alluring jewellery pieces added charm and elevated her stunning bridal looks. Let’s take a look at the striking neckpieces that she wore for each of her wedding festivities! Kiara Advani wears a bridal set in natural diamonds and Zambian emeralds

For her wedding ceremony with Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani opted for a beautiful bridal set in natural diamonds and Zambian emeralds from the Manish Malhotra High Diamond Jewellery Collection. While emerald neckpieces aren’t the most obvious or conventional choice to pair with pink-hued bridal outfits, Kiara proved otherwise! She exuded royal elegance in the striking neckpiece which was one of the highlights of her bridal look. She opted for matching earrings, and a maang tikka. Kiara Advani wears heavy polki jewellery for her Mehendi look

Kiara Advani’s heavy polki jewellery perfectly complemented her ivory and yellow ensemble worn during her mehendi. Kiara wore a statement polki choker with red and green stones. He added another matching polki necklace with red and green stones, and her neckpieces added a royal touch to her look. The matching jhumkas further completed her look for mehendi. Kiara Advani’s layered emerald and diamond necklace for wedding reception

Kiara Advani made quite a statement in a black and white gown with fish-cut silhouette, during her wedding reception in Mumbai. Adding a pop of colour to her look was the layered emerald and diamond necklace from Manish Malhotra jewellery. She wore a beautiful emerald choker, and a layered necklace that had alternate rows of tear-drop cut emeralds and diamonds. Kiara Advani’s neckpiece with ruby pendant for Sangeet

Kiara Advani looked gorgeous in a golden lehenga for her Sangeet, which she accessorized with a natural diamond neckpiece with a beautiful tear-drop ruby pendant from the Manish Malhotra High Jewellery collection.

ALSO READ: Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra's Sangeet night in Manish Malhotra ethnic outfits were a tribute to gold