Rohit Bal, the renowned fashion designer and creative visionary who significantly transformed the Indian fashion landscape, passed away at 63 following a prolonged illness. He had been battling with heart disease for over a year and was admitted to ICU in November 2023. Bal returned to work in 2024 and had his last show in October with Ananya Panday as the showstopper.

Rohit Bal’s journey began in the modest lanes of Srinagar, where he discovered his passion for design for the first time ever. Debuted his independent collection in 1990; over the decades, he became known not just as a designer but as a visionary and inspiring countless others in the industry—remember the show where his male models walked the ramp in ghagra skirts, adorned with sindoor and nathnis? While 'gender-fluid' is a popular term now, Bal has always been open and confident about feelings of love and attraction through fashion, even when it was considered unusual back in the day.

A long-haired gentleman with alabaster skin, always pictured in his signature black look, Rohit Bal celebrated India's rich heritage, and his signature shawls adorned with intricate patterns remain ICONIC!

As tributes poured in from across the globe, the fashion world was unknowingly prepared for an event that would turn into a last memory. It was the evening of October 14, 2024—the excitement was beyond as it was an emotional celebration of his comeback and new collection- Kaaynaat: A Bloom in the Universe.

As the lights dimmed for the fashion show, Ananya Panday walked the ramp as the showstopper. Clad in one of Rohit’s stunning creations featuring 3D roses, little did anyone speculate that the show might be Bal’s last.

But as soon as visibly sick Bal took to the ramp with the help of 4 people, the emotions in the room were palpable; tears mingled with applause and standing ovations—each clap echoed the love and respect for a man who transformed fabric into emotion and dreams into reality.

The music began again, and the runway transformed into a celebration for Rohit Bal. The audience experienced the thrill that can only come from celebrating someone who has made an incredible mark.

The evening marked a remarkable farewell; although Rohit Bal has departed from this world, his spirit will endure in every thread, stitch, and silhouette. His legacy will persist as a source of inspiration, serving as a reminder that true artistry lives on in the hearts of those who dare to dream and create.

If you grew up in the 90s, you probably remember checking out the ‘Page 3’ sections and seeing Rohit Bal hanging out with all the celebs at the fanciest events and parties.

