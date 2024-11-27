Aditi Rao Hydari wears Sabyasachi red lehenga drenched in heavily embellished jewelry for her second wedding with Siddharth

The bridal look never appeared so dreamy! Yes, here we are talking about Aditi Rao Hydari's red bridal look that has all sorts of traditional and contemporary appeal. The actress took to Instagram to share a glimpse of her memorable day when she again got married to the love of her life, Siddharth. And without any doubt, her lehenga is something we can’t get enough of. Let’s analyze her outfit in detail.

In a time when golden, pink, and white lehengas were taking center stage, Aditi Rao Hydari decided to stick to the original tradition. For her big day, she wore a red custom lehenga from Sabyasachi, and OMG, it was breathtaking! The blouse featuring red fabric with a round neckline and fitted full sleeves was all about keeping it minimally aesthetic.

In contrast, the lehenga was all about heavily embellished work. The actress paired her plain red blouse with the matching lehenga. It was simple at the top, but the hemline showcased several hours of hard work. The bottom of her lehenga featured multi-layered intricate golden detailing with a hint of some red and black backdrop.

Known as the queen of minimalism, Aditi decided to style her lehenga with the plain sheer dupatta adorned with golden lace at the hemline. She traditionally styled her dupatta, taking it down from one shoulder to attach it at the waist. Though her attire was all about keeping it minimal yet stylish, it was the hemline that took all the limelight.

Aditi had a perfect Rani Sa moment, and her jewelry is the evidence. She gave a royal touch to her appearance with the heavily embellished accessories. Her choker necklace adorned at the neckline of the plain red blouse is definitely a great inspiration for all brides-to-be. On the other hand, her round and dangling earrings, paired with the nath, became the center point of her overall look.

She opted for a maang tikka to enhance the entire appearance. It was perfect! With the Kundan work in the centerpiece attached to heavily embellished chai, her maang tikka added the regal charm. The look was a mix of golden, silver, and stones; her jewelry was the perfect addition to honoring the Indian traditional styles.

Her hair tied into a low braid, and the minimal makeup with natural base, nude lipstick, and blushed cheeks, perfectly gave an extra edge to her red wedding look.

On the other hand, Siddharth can be seen perfectly complementing her better half with off-white traditional wear. Just like Siddharth and Aditi, their red and white combination was equally perfect. For this special day, he wore a custom Sabyasachi sherwani with delicate patterns all over it. The stand collar and heavily embellished buttons added the understated charm.

He styled his sherwani with the matching off-white pajama and carried a heavily embellished dupatta. From his perfectly groomed hair to his dreamy outfit, Siddharth did set some high goals for all groom-to-be’s

With their love for minimalism, both the bride and groom’s looks were the perfect blend of elegance and sophistication.

Congratulations to this beautiful couple. Pinkvilla wishes you a lifetime of togetherness and cherished moments.

