Aditi Rao Hydari nails basics to perfection in black top and denim jeans but her YSL bag worth 3,47,199 stands out

Aditi Rao Hydari has a knack for keeping her style sleek and interesting. The actress was recently seen at the airport, where she proved that one does not have to wear flashy clothes to get attention. Sometimes it’s all about nailing the basics, and Aditi achieved just that. She wore a classic black top along with denim jeans, allowing her to look chic without trying too hard. Let’s first decode her outfit.

Aditi was wearing a black top with a crew neck and full sleeves, which was tucked neatly inside her easy-fit denim jeans, adding the perfect touch of cool. The outfit was a perfect mix of comfort and style, making it a great option for those traveling in a hurry.

What gave this appearance a finished look? The attention to detail. By tucking in the top, Aditi created a fitted shape that resulted in a streamlined silhouette, elevating an otherwise simple outfit. The relaxed-fit jeans with rolled, hemmed bottoms added a casual feel, allowing her to remain stylish and ready for travel at the same time.

To elevate her minimalistic airport look, Aditi carried a stunning YSL shoulder bag worth Rs. 3,47,199, thereby adding a slight but clear touch of luxe. Teaming it with plain white sneakers, she ensured that her attire was not only stylish but also practical for travel.

Adhering to her minimalistic approach, Aditi decided to wear a simple pair of silver stud earrings. As for her hairstyle, she opted for a simple high ponytail, which further emphasized her effortless style, making it perfect for a long day of travel.

Advertisement

Bollywood celebrities are iconic on screen, but they also set fashion trends in every area, even travel fashion. Their effortless style at the airport inspires fans to wear their finest while traveling and proves that no occasion is too mundane for great style.

Aditi Rao Hydari's outfit from the airport is a healthy dose of minimalism, reminding us that looking stylish to make a statement is not always necessary. Even basics like a simple top paired with luxe accessories can help anyone turn a travel day into a runway moment. So, next time you head out, channel your inner Aditi and slay the basics like a pro!

ALSO READ: 5 times Aditi Rao Hydari flaunted her love for ethnic outfits that exuded elegance and grace