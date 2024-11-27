Deepika Padukone vs Aditi Rao Hydari: Who styled Gauri & Nainika’s black ball gown better?

Yet again, we’re here for another exciting fashion face-off! The talented actresses Deepika Padukone and Aditi Rao Hydari were spotted wearing the same black ball gown, sparking curiosity about who styled it better.

Let’s take a closer look at their styles and decide who truly slayed the black gown look.

Deepika Padukone

For Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding cocktail party, Deepika Padukone exuded vintage Hollywood glamour in her black ball gown. She wore a custom Gauri & Nainika Black Taffeta Midi, featuring a scooped neckline and sleeveless design. Those waist-hugging details and ankle-length hemline are simply stunning! The fitted bodice accentuated her figure perfectly, flaunting her well-maintained body, and we can’t help but go gaga over her look.

To elevate her cocktail look, Deepika added a traditional touch with an emerald stone choker neckpiece and matching earrings. Her makeup was absolutely flawless, with bold red lipstick, winged eyeliner, and glossy cheeks—allowing both her face and outfit to shine. Her hair was styled with elegance, tied back into a half-updo, and adorned with a black bow, adding a showstopping detail to her ensemble.

Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Rao Hydari also wore Gauri & Nainika’s full-skirted, off-shoulder velvet midi from the Fall Winter 2024 collection, and we must say—it’s just WOW. The actress, known for her simplicity and elegance, once again stunned us with her glamorous look in a black dress. The outfit featured off-shoulder details with V-neck accents, while the hemline reached right at her ankle, adding the perfect trendy yet vintage touch to catch our attention.

How can we not notice that stunning brooch at the front? To elevate the look, Aditi added a silver and golden stone brooch at the center of her neckline. Cinched at the waist and flowy at the bottom, this outfit truly feels like it came straight out of a dream.

Just when we thought there was nothing more, our eyes were drawn to that pearl choker. Aditi accessorized her look with a double-layered pearl choker and matching earrings—definitely a statement piece. Her makeup was subtle yet eye-catching, with winged eyeliner, glossy cheeks, and pink-hued nude lipstick, enhancing her natural beauty.

While Deepika Padukone’s gown exuded bold vibes, Aditi Rao Hydari kept her look subtle and refined. Both looks were equally styled, and we can’t pick a clear winner.

Which of these looks did you like the most? Let us know in the comments below!

