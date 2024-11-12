Bride to be? 7 red bridal lehenga looks from Katrina Kaif, Sonam Kapoor and more to make a statement on your big day

The wedding season has fully arrived, and for those who intend to say ‘I Do’ in a gorgeous and bright bridal lehenga, you are in for a treat! So, let us discuss one of the most loved wedding colors – red. For every bride who is a die-hard fan of tradition and wants to be a trend-setter, Bollywood's glamorous brides have provided ample inspiration with red lehenga ideas, which we are more than excited to show you!

1. Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif's red Sabyasachi lehenga flashed straight into iconic status as soon as she walked down the aisle with Vicky Kaushal in 2021. As is always the case, Katrina Kaif stole the spotlight with a beautiful red lehenga drenched in luscious gold embroidery and broad, lavish gold borders. She paired the lehenga with a similar blouse. She draped her dupatta elegantly over her head for the wedding rituals, very classically so.

Her overall appearance was nothing short of breathtaking, featuring a maang tikka, nath, layered choker necklaces, and bangles, all complemented by the exquisite kundan pieces from Sabyasachi Heritage Jewellery. Future brides, take note!

2. Bipasha Basu

Bipasha Basu’s Bengali wedding festivities with Karan Singh Grover in 2016 looked as good as can be. She wore a red Sabyasachi lehenga, which flared like a saree, exquisitely studded with golden embroidery, and her dupatta gracefully rested over her and then red blouse with similar embroidery and was wrapped around her head.

Advertisement

The look was completed with a matching tahia mukut, gold bangles, nath, and layered, heavy gold necklaces. It is a very good look for those brides who wish to have a blend of regal charm with cultural heritage and red bridal lehenga look, offering a classic style that propagates tradition along with sophistication.

3. Mouni Roy

Mouni Roy looked like a quintessential bride in a breathtaking red Sabyasachi lehenga, half-sleeve blouse, and voluminous skirt that matched her dupatta. Her veil had bold floral patterns and signature borders, encrusted with a meaningful Sanskrit blessing, "Aayushmati Bhava." The entire ensemble was complemented by uncut diamond and emerald chandbaali earrings, a choker, matha patti, and bangles.

Her eyes looked soft with kohl, and there were touches of flush in her cheeks; red lipstick finished off her look, as her sleek bun framed it all. These classic red-and-gold attires, filled with detail and personal touches, are perfect for brides seeking classic beauty with cultural depth.

Advertisement

4. Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor's red lehenga is a perfect blend of tradition and luxury, with intricate gold and silver kalabattu embroidery and a stylized lotus motif symbolizing love and new beginnings. The rich color and royal design make it an ideal choice for a bride. Paired with vintage-inspired jewelry, this look would be grand and elegant. Minimal makeup with neat hair will allow the red lehenga to take center stage, creating a sophisticated and timelessly beautiful red bridal look.

5. Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon looked beautiful as she walked the ramp for Manish Malhotra in the red Banarasi Lehenga, perfect for brides who prefer subtle bridal wear. The intricate golden design of the lehenga was aptly complemented by the matching dupatta wrapped elegantly over her head. She paired the lehenga with a half sleeve blouse having similar golden motifs. With dewy makeup, smoky eyes, and minimal jewelry, this look exudes effortless elegance—perfect for the bride who wants a subtle yet stunning bridal style.

Advertisement

A red bridal lehenga is, no doubt, a traditional yet contemporary choice for most brides. Bollywood’s style queens have taught us how to wear this classic piece in a modern and stylish way. Therefore, with the wedding season drawing closer, let us look up to these stars and make your wedding day as stunning as any Bollywood actress would!

ALSO READ: 7 bridal eye make-up looks inspired by celebs like Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt and more to sparkle through the wedding season