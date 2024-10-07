Alia Bhatt wears a Rs 69,500 multi-colored sharara set for Jigra promotion, and it can be quite a vintage yet trendy pick for a mehendi ceremony

For the promotion of her upcoming film Jigra, Alia Bhatt wore an Afghan-inspired artwork outfit that looked every bit stunning. Worth approximately Rs 69,500 by Aseem Kapoor, the multi-colored sharara set reflects the rich cultural heritage and is crafted in sheer silk, mushroom twill, and Italian crepe. The tunic of the ethnic ensemble came with mirror and dori embroidery.

While the outfit looks ill-fitted on Alia, she carried the ensemble with poise. The tunic's fit could have done wonders. The vibrant colors of the outfit perfectly complemented Alia's beauty and, of course, the festive season of Navratri.

Further, Bhatt accessorized the look with statement-making earrings, a big kada, and multiple finger rings. However, one can also accessorize the designer sharara set with oxidized earrings for a festive look.

Beauty-wise, Alia Bhatt kept her makeup as minimal as possible with loads of mascara, eyeliner highlighting the depth of her eyes, blush on the cheeks, and light brown lip color. She styled her luscious shoulder-length hair styled in soft curls.

The 31-year-old actress, as well know loves keeping her fashion looks minimal and classic. Even during the promotion of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Alia chose lightweight sarees that reflected her character in the film.

Alia Bhatt's Jigra promotional looks are truly a visual delight. What do you have to say about the latest look? Let us know in the comment section below.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Khushi Kapoor wears a backless mini ivory pearl dress by Manish Malhotra and it can be your perfect wedding after-party outfit