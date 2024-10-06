Best dressed celebs of the week: Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kapoor to Kareena Kapoor Khan, check out the list

It was quite a fashionable week in the film industry. While many celebs turned heads with their fashion choices at the airport and events, we have picked our best 4. This week we saw some stunning looks from the likes of Kareena Kapoor Khan and Alia Bhatt, among others. Let's take a look at who wore what!

Alia Bhatt



Alia Bhatt served not one but TWO stunning looks this week and both had to be top of all. For Alan Walker’s concert in Bengaluru, Alia picked a twin denim set that came with a raw hem, metallic side zip closure, and tube top in a cropped length. Worth Rs 12,000, Bhatt picked this from the self of Oshin Sarin, which is quite classic and budget-friendly. The same day, for her airport appearance, the Jigra girl wore a V-neck slim white maxi dress with a denim jacket and Gucci bag worth Rs 3,44,351. She’s not just rocking it on screen; she’s totally owning her offscreen style too!

Katrina Kaif

For Navratri puja in Kochi, Katrina Kaif wore a Tarun Tahiliani Kashida Paisley saree with a matching blouse and she nailed it again. She pulled off the saree look effortlessly by accessorizing it with Jhumka earrings only. The 6-yard piece was made of paisley motifs embroidered in signature kashida, accentuated with sequins, zari, gota and Kundan. Has to be the second second-best look of the week, considering its festive season.

Kareena Kapoor Khan



Bebo can never go wrong with her fashion choices. Be it for a brunch date with her girl gang to school visits for kids Taimur and Jeh, Kareena is ruling and nailing it with her fashion game like no other. For her Radio chat show, Kapoor pulled a semi-formal look in black pants and a classic one-shouldered top from Christopher Esber. Loved it!

Sonam Kapoor



Though it gives quite a Chanel outfit vibe, Sonam Kapoor looked ethereal in a blazer-skirt set by Tamara Ralph. The two-piece set in gold was covered in varied metallic tones, embellished with gold chains and million crystals.

Which is your favorite look of all? Let us know in the comment section below.

