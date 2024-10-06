Khushi Kapoor wears a backless mini ivory pearl dress by Manish Malhotra and it can be your perfect wedding after-party outfit

For Manish Malhotra's store launch, Khushi Kapoor picked a mini halter-neck ivory dress covered in pearls. While the grandma pearls are never going out of fashion, Khushi Kapoor's attire showcased her impeccable sense of style yet again. From styling to accessories and makeup, everything was to a T. However, what caught our attention was a matchbox-sized accessory that's an absolute rage among Bollywood and Hollywood celebs.

The micro-mini purse made of pearls can carry only money and lipstick. The tiny bag reminds me of nothing but my childhood dollhouse. What do you think of it? Let us know in the comment section below.



Beauty-wise, Sushmita Vankar made her look nothing short of a princess with glamorous makeup in highly bronzed cheeks, blush, mascaraed eyes, and glossy lip color in light brown. Styled by Niharikav Aggarwal, Kapoor let her outfit take all the attention as she tied her hair up in a neat bun. Button-sized earrings in diamonds and tiny pearls completed the look. The photos are beautifully captured by House of Pixels.

Well, the mini dress in pearl undoubtedly made a chic and fashion-forward statement, reflecting Khushi Kapoor's unique fashion sensibilities. Of late, she has been serving some unconventional looks and we can't get enough of it.



