Anant-Radhika Wedding Rewind: Shweta Bachchan's Byzantine blouse and Jadau necklace by AJSK is avant-garde, a stunning case of maximalism

There is a lot to be said about Shweta Bachchan Nanda’s ‘more is more’ wedding style that captured the spotlight at Anant and Radhika Ambani’s wedding. The high-profile event, brimming with opulence and grandeur, saw Shweta in a head-to-toe gold clad in gold in an outfit designed by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla, and styled by Who Wear What When.

Her golden ethnic look is a masterclass on maximalism that blends heritage craftsmanship with intriguing historical references. The star-studded wedding may have ended but we are still awestruck by Shweta’s elaborate outfit. Keep reading as we will decode its gilded details one by one.

Shweta’s AJSK gold tissue ghagra came with a regal Byzantine-inspired blouse

For Anant and Radhika’s big day, Shweta donned a rustic gold crushed tissue multipanel ghagra that showcased real gota work on its border, accentuated by vibrant pink and green.

The floor-kissing shimmering skirt is a marvel in itself. But what made the ensemble a true stand-out was an armor-like blouse. It created a steely contrast to the exquisite silk ghagra and the generous dupatta of five and a half meters that was draped elegantly over her shoulders.

Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla are known for their sculpted gold designs and Shweta’s blouse is one of their masterpieces. Crafted with gold and silver sequins and studded with bold beads on its short sleeves, the blouse formed ornate patterns reminiscent of artwork from the bygone Byzantine era.

Finished with a cropped length and a backless detail with a tasselled tie-up, the magnificent blouse lent a whole new texture to Shweta’s ethnic look.

Shweta Bachchan’s accessories with a Jadau choker that made her look like a queen

A maximalist ensemble is incomplete without statement jewelry, and Shweta did not disappoint. She chose a one-of-a-kind Jadau choker necklace that sprawled out to cover her shoulders and back.

The extravagant neckpiece epitomizes the time-honored appreciation of Jadau, a technique of jewelry-making that originated from the Mughal era and involves painstakingly embedding precious stones into gold.

Shweta’s necklace is remarkably intricate, crafted as a mosaic of delicate bejeweled gold circles that increase in size as it sheaths her from the neck down, with tear-drop green gems dangling at the ends. The hefty necklace made Shweta look like a legendary warrior queen, decked in all her refinery.

Solitaire studs, Jada braid and radiant glam balanced Shweta’s avant-garde look

The trick to successfully executing a look like Shweta’s is to keep it balanced. For her, this was done by ditching the festive staple jhumkas and going for understated and classy diamond stud earrings. One could see it shine from a mile and it definitely looked like a part of her opulent ensemble without overwhelming it.

Shweta also used her hair and makeup to make her attire more harmonious. Keeping with the gold theme, she sported a centre-parted long braid adorned with white mogra and entwined with a golden tasselled phool jada.

She also brought out the hues of her ghagra with stacks of bangles, hot pink pout, and a micro bindi; finessing her flawless look further with a rosy blush and intense Kohl underlined eyes.

An amalgamation of cultures spanning from the East to the West, from old to the new, Shweta Bachchan’s rip-roaring ethnic splendor doesn’t hesitate to break the norm of wedding fashion. While it may not be everyone’s cup of tea, no one can deny it’s audacious attitude.

Pulling off her look takes a lot of gravitas. She proves that she is the daughter of Bollywood’s first family, and nothing ordinary can be good enough; especially when it comes to gracing the grandest event of the decade. If we can take one thing away from her showstopping look, it’s to be extra and experimental this wedding season.

