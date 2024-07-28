Tamannaah Bhatia vs Triptii Dimri Fashion Face-off: Who styled the halter-neck shimmery gown better?

Glittering outfits that show off grandeur and glamor have always been a key part of Bollywood fashion. These looks, from dazzling gowns to twinkling tops, are common sights on red carpets and at events.

This trend came into the spotlight when two of Bollywood's most stunning actresses, Tamannaah Bhatia and Triptii Dimri went head-to-head. Although both celebrities chose to wear similar shimmering gowns, their distinct styling choices have set the stage for a fashion face-off. Let’s take a closer look.

Triptii Dimri’s pink shimmery gown

Triptii Dimri recently made headlines by sharing pictures of herself in a striking red gown from the renowned fashion label Lapointe. The gown features a column silhouette, which is both sleek and elongating.

The silhouette of the gown hugged her curves perfectly and maintained a streamlined appearance. The gown came with a halter-neck design which allowed for an open dramatic back.

This combination highlighted her neckline and back and gave an element of sensuality. The intricate sequins covered the entire gown and added to its overall allure. Her gown is worth Rs 1,63,258.

Keeping the focus on the gown, Triptii chose to accessorize minimally, she opted for dainty stud earrings and sleek stacked silver bracelets that complemented the gown’s sparkle. Her make-up was flawlessly executed with a radiant base, nude lips and pink eyeshadow. With side-parted curly hair, she finished her stunning look.

Tamannaah Bhatia’s purple shimmery gown

Tamannaah Bhatia made a bold fashion statement in a stunning purple gown from the brand LaQuan Smith. Priced at an impressive Rs 2,13,492, her gown shares similarities with the red gown worn by Triptii Dimri but it is styled differently.

Unlike Triptii, Tamanaah opted for layered necklaces which added glamor to her outfit and she picked matching purple heels which created a cohesive look, ensuring that the outfit was both coordinating and striking.

Her make-up was bold and alluring, featuring smokey eyes that added drama. She opted for mascara-laden lashes, nude glossy lipstick and blushed cheeks which provided a healthy glow to her face. She styled her hair in side-parted waves which finished her look.

Both, Tamannaah Bhatia and Triptii Dimri looked stunning while putting their fashion game strong in the shimmery gowns that best suited them. Where Tamannaah’s looks bold and gorgeous, Triptii’s minimal and elegant.

Whether you are attracted by the bold look of Tamannaah’s purple gown or the appeal of Triptii’s pink outfit, both actresses have come out with perfect examples of how shimmer can be worn in multiple elegant ways.

